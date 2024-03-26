Concentric AB publishes Annual Report for 2023

Concentric AB

26 Mar, 2024, 03:46 ET

REDDITCH, England, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB published today the Annual Report for 2023 on www.concentricab.com and is available in both Swedish and English. The Swedish Annual Report is also available in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

Link to Annual Report 2023

https://www.concentricinvestors.com/_downloads/AGM-2024/Concentric_AR2023_ENG.pdf

Link to ESEF Report 2023 (in Swedish)

https://www.concentricinvestors.com/_downloads/AGM-2024/Concentric_AR2023_SWE.zip

For further information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse, Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

This disclosure contains information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 08:30 CET on 26th March 2024.

The following files are available for download:

