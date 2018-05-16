Concentric AB: Retirement of Repurchased own Shares

On 3 May 2018, the AGM resolved to retire 840,900 of the company's own repurchased shares. The retirement of shares has been carried out through a reduction of share capital with retirement of shares and a subsequent bonus issue to restore the share capital.

During 2018 the company have also transferred 95,020 of own shares to the ESOT and 5,018 shares have been sold.

The total number of holdings of own shares at 16 May 2018 was 295,569 and the total number of shares in issue was 40,031,100. Consequently the company's total holdings of own shares now represent 0.7% of the total number of shares. In addition to this, the total number of own shares transferred to the ESOT during 2017-2018 are 188,020. Including these shares the company's holdings was 483,589 representing 1.2% of the total number of shares.

