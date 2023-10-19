Concentric AB Secures Substantial Hydraulic Supply Contract with leading Global Manufacturer of Agriculture Equipment

News provided by

Concentric AB

19 Oct, 2023, 02:12 ET

REDDITCH, England, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric has secured the largest individual nomination for its state-of-the art Hydraulics products since the company listed in 2011.

The contract is to supply an innovative and customized high-pressure electric power pack to a global leader in the agriculture equipment market. This is Concentrics first major contract for supply in Europe with this global customer, and the significant size of this nomination will make this OEM one of Concentric's largest hydraulic customers globally.

The contract is for a minimum of 5 years, and is valued at 54 MSEK per year at mature volume with supply starting in 2025. In this application, Concentric's innovative product provides increased efficiency to the customer's OEM equipment.

"This win is a testament for Concentric's engineering capabilities to develop highly-efficient electro-hydraulic pump solutions that meet the efficiency needs of our customers. It also underscores our growth potential in Hydraulics through the development of highly-engineered solutions to match the specific and ever-evolving requirements of our valued customers," says Martin Kunz, President & CEO Concentric AB.

For further information, please contact: Lynne McCarthy (Media Contact) at
Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Concentric AB

Also from this source

Repurchases of shares by Concentric AB during week 41, 2023

Between 9 October 2023 and 13 October 2023 Concentric AB (LEI code 5493002G9GMTKIP3PW19) ("Concentric") has repurchased in total 19,705 own shares...

The members of the Nomination Committee for the Concentric Annual General Meeting 2024 have been appointed

The AGM 2019 has resolved that Concentric's Nomination Committee shall have five members which consist of the Chairman of the Board and one...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Machinery

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.