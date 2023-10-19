Concentric AB Secures Substantial Hydraulic Supply Contract with leading Global Manufacturer of Agriculture Equipment

REDDITCH, England, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric has secured the largest individual nomination for its state-of-the art Hydraulics products since the company listed in 2011.

The contract is to supply an innovative and customized high-pressure electric power pack to a global leader in the agriculture equipment market. This is Concentrics first major contract for supply in Europe with this global customer, and the significant size of this nomination will make this OEM one of Concentric's largest hydraulic customers globally.

The contract is for a minimum of 5 years, and is valued at 54 MSEK per year at mature volume with supply starting in 2025. In this application, Concentric's innovative product provides increased efficiency to the customer's OEM equipment.

"This win is a testament for Concentric's engineering capabilities to develop highly-efficient electro-hydraulic pump solutions that meet the efficiency needs of our customers. It also underscores our growth potential in Hydraulics through the development of highly-engineered solutions to match the specific and ever-evolving requirements of our valued customers," says Martin Kunz, President & CEO Concentric AB.

