Concentric AB Selling own Shares

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The participants in LTI 2015 have the right to receive 123,600 shares, of which 20,800 shares will be delivered to them directly. Under the authorisation from the annual general meeting 2018, the board of Concentric has resolved to sell the remaining 102,800 shares on Nasdaq Stockholm before the annual general meeting 2019. The difference between the sale price and the purchase price in the terms of LTI 2015 will be paid to the participants. In accordance with the terms of LTI 2015, 71,900 shares have a purchase price for the participants of SEK 85.80 and 30,900 shares have a purchase price of SEK 128.80.
Transfer of own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm shall be made at a price within the stock market price interval registered at any given time, such interval being the interval between the highest purchase price and the lowest sales price. The transfers shall be executed by a bank in accordance with Section 4.1 of the Nasdaq Issuer Rules and otherwise in accordance with all applicable rules and regulations.
For information on the transaction of own shares, please see www.nasdaqomxnordic.com. Transactions of own shares will not be press released separately, unless mandatory disclosure obligations apply.
The total number of shares in Concentric amounts to 40,872,000, whereof 1,236,507 shares own shares are held by Concentric at the time of this press release. In addition to this, 93,000 shares have been transferred to an Employee Share Ownership Trust during 2017.
For further information, please contact
Lennart Lindell
+46(0)766-104-004
