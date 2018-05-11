Concentric AB Selling own Shares

Transfer of own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm shall be made at a price within the stock market price interval registered at any given time, such interval being the interval between the highest purchase price and the lowest sales price. The transfers shall be executed by a bank in accordance with Section 4.1 of the Nasdaq Issuer Rules and otherwise in accordance with all applicable rules and regulations.

For information on the transaction of own shares, please see www.nasdaqomxnordic.com. Transactions of own shares will not be press released separately, unless mandatory disclosure obligations apply.

The total number of shares in Concentric amounts to 40,872,000, whereof 1,236,507 shares own shares are held by Concentric at the time of this press release. In addition to this, 93,000 shares have been transferred to an Employee Share Ownership Trust during 2017.

For further information, please contact

Lennart Lindell

+46(0)766-104-004

