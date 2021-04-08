Concentric AB wins a strategically significant contract for its electro hydraulic steering (EHS) pumps for the next generation electric emergency utility trucks

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB announces an important OEM nomination for its EHS pumps to be used on electric emergency utility trucks. As local city regulations drive increased demand for electric commercial vehicles, these EHS customer nominations become increasingly important in a sector which presents exciting long-term growth opportunities. Production will start in 2021 and sales revenues from this new contract are estimated to be worth MSEK 21 over the next five years.

Cities across the world are restricting the use of fossil fuels to improve air quality and reduce CO2 emissions. These municipalities are now investing in electrified commercial vehicles to provide services such as transportation, sanitation, delivery and emergency equipment currently provided by internal combustion engine vehicles. Importantly, particularly for emergency equipment, the new technologies have to offer the same or improved operational performance and durability because of the critical service they offer.

The Concentric AB electro-hydraulic steering pump is now used in many applications around the world. The combination of the rugged and durable 24V brushless DC motor and controller, coupled up with a highly efficient hydraulic steering pump offers our customrers >40,000 hours of performance and reliability.

David Woolley, CEO and President of Concentric AB commented, "Electrification of the commercial vehicle market presents exciting long-term opportunities as the EHS system can be used on both hybrid and fully electric platforms, battery electric or fuel cell, reducing energy consumption by utilising "power on demand" technology. These new orders are further examples of how we are successfully broadening our e-pump product offering to new applications in the medium range commercial truck market becoming the supplier of choice."

