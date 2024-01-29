Concentric AB wins first new business nomination in data centre liquid cooling market

News provided by

Concentric AB

29 Jan, 2024, 03:22 ET

REDDITCH, England, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that we have received our first new multi-year business nomination from a leading global OEM customer in the data centre liquid cooling market. The value of this new business is 63 MSEK per year, and the start of production is planned in the first quarter of 2025. This strategic customer selected Concentric's seal-less e-pump based on its innovative design, proven endurance and dependability for their new data centre liquid cooling application.  

The global data centre market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10-13% over the next six years. There is a clear trend towards liquid cooling in these applications, and it is anticipated that liquid cooling in data centres will grow at a faster rate of 24.4% during the same period, according to a report by MarketsAndMarkets Research.

AI has redefined the way chips are designed and utilized in the semiconductor industry, leading to optimized energy efficiency and performance for larger datasets. As performance requirements increase, so does the need for cooling. Liquid cooling is more effective than air cooling in handling a data centre's growing densities, as these systems directly dissipate heat from the battery cells through the coolant, allowing our customers to achieve precise temperature control, unaffected by external conditions.

"This first business nomination from a global market leading OEM for data centre cooling systems is another testimonial of the successful execution of our growth plans into new markets. As with our previous wins in energy storage applications, data centres are another new market where our existing products, which are already proven to manage similar liquid cooling challenges, can fulfil the customer's needs. This new business serves as a significant gateway for Concentric into this highly attractive and fast-growing market and I am extremely proud of our global sales and engineering team, who has developed this new solution with the customer, based on an existing Concentric product." says Martin Kunz, President & CEO Concentric AB.

For further information, please contact: Lynne McCarthy (Media Contact) at
Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Concentric AB

Also from this source

Invitation to a press and analyst conference in Stockholm for the presentation of Concentric's Fourth Quarter 2023 results

Concentric's Interim Report for Q4 2023 (January-December 2023), will be published on the 7th of February 2024, at 08.00 CET. At 10.00 CET media,...

Repurchases of shares by Concentric AB during week 3, 2024

Between 15 January 2024 and 19 January 2024 Concentric AB (LEI code 5493002G9GMTKIP3PW19) ("Concentric") has repurchased in total 23,608 own shares...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.