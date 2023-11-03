Concentric AB wins important electric coolant pump nomination from a leading commercial vehicle OEM in India

REDDITCH, England, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB is proud to announce an important new business nomination in the growing Indian market for electric commercial vehicles. The nomination is worth 70 MSEK over a contract period of 5 years, with production starting in 2025. Their market leading electric coolant pump has been selected by this OEM for a new battery electric bus platform. They are confident that this nomination will be the foundation for a long-term commercial relationship with this strategic customer, who is developing additional battery electric- and fuel cell powered bus platforms.

The decision of this strategic customer for their seal-less e-pump was made because of its innovative design and proven durability for the global truck and bus market. As a result, the customer will receive an exceptionally high-performing durable product that meets the needs of their current and future vehicle platforms.

"This new business nomination with a leading Indian electric bus OEM is very important to Concentric and confirms the successful execution of two of our strategic development pillars, our electrification growth strategy and the geographic expansion plans in the fast-growing Indian market, where our group has already a strong manufacturing, sales and engineering presence for almost three decades," says Martin Kunz, President & CEO Concentric AB.

