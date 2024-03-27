Concentric Achieves ISO 27001 Information Security Certification

Prominent Independent Security Firm Solidifies its Commitment to Operational Resiliency

SEATTLE, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Advisors , the leading risk management company providing physical and digital security services, has announced it is now an ISO 27001:2022 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) was independently audited and validated by Insight Assurance, an accredited certification body.

This milestone serves as a powerful trust signal to clients, partners and stakeholders, demonstrating that Concentric adheres to globally recognized standards for information security management. In an environment where executives, corporations, and high net worth individuals are increasingly concerned about data breaches and cyber threats, having an ISO 27001 certification distinguishes Concentric from competitors and can be the deciding factor for potential clients when choosing between service providers.

"In today's digital landscape, the security and privacy of our clients' data is not just an expectation; it's a prerequisite," said Casey Allen, Chief Information Officer at Concentric. "Implementing the ISO 27001 framework greatly enhanced Concentric's operational resiliency. Obtaining this certification offers assurance to our customers and partners that their information is being protected and reflects our commitment to not only meet but exceed their expectations."

ISO 27001 has become an international benchmark for compliance as governments around the world tighten regulations on data protection. Industries such as finance, healthcare and government mandate this level of certification. Achieving this milestone opens a wider market for Concentric, including high-value contracts.

ISO 27001 certification is an internationally recognized standard for information security management. Obtaining this certification requires a rigorous assessment and advancement of an organization's security practices.

About

Concentric Advisors is a risk management firm that provides security services and intelligence solutions to keep people safe worldwide. As the largest and most influential independent security firm on the west coast for over a decade, Concentric has been trusted by some of the world's most prominent individuals and corporations to keep their principals, employees and assets protected. One of the first in the security industry to be carbon-neutral, the company not only offers carbon-neutral services, but they are also a Platinum Member with the Green Business Bureau. For more information, visit www.concentric.io .

Media Contact

Ryann Checchi, Interdependence PR

[email protected]

(708) 420-4776

SOURCE Concentric Advisors