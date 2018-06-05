Concentric Adds Global Regulatory Affairs Veteran to Executive Team

Trostle is an expert in federal, state and international regulations for crop inputs. He most recently directed global registrations and regulatory affairs for Nutrien Retail, where he managed federal and state pesticide registration; state registration of fertilizer, plant nutritional, seed, and adjuvants; and international pesticide, plant nutritional and adjuvant registration in 60 countries. Prior to joining private industry, he spent more than 31 years in various positions at the Texas Department of Agriculture. Trostle earned a Bachelor of Science degree in General Agriculture from Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas.

"The regulatory world for agricultural products is complicated and variable from state to state and country to country," said Shawn Semones, executive vice president, R&D and chief technology officer at Concentric. "Mark's deep experience in global regulations and registrations will be invaluable to Concentric as we develop new categories of biological, plant nutrition and biocontrol products for the global market."

Concentric's 30,000-square-foot U.S. headquarters and commercialization office recently opened in Centennial, Colo., near Denver. Its Montreal-based, R&D Technical Center of Excellence was recently expanded to 20,000 square feet. In April, Concentric acquired ATP Nutrition, a producer of science-based plant nutrients based in Oak Bluff, Manitoba, Canada.

The company employs about 65 people in the U.S. and Canada today, and anticipates adding another 25 to 30 high-level scientific and managerial professionals over the next year.

Photos and graphics to accompany this announcement can be downloaded at this link:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/l8696x6yeqom44t/AAAjNPnNKzkAy_dcR20XGkV3a?dl=0

About Concentric

Concentric (formerly Inocucor) is an agri-tech company that develops biological and essential plant nutrient inputs for specialty and broadacre crops. Its products target the entire phyto-microbiome: the seeds, plants, root systems and the soil surrounding them. Concentric is headquartered in Centennial, Colo. Its Canadian headquarters and Technical Center of Excellence is located in Montreal. Its commercial business unit, ATP Nutrition, is based in Manitoba, Canada. For more information, visit www.ConcentricAg.com and follow Concentric Ag on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Contact: Michele Wells, Wells Communications, +1 303-417-0696 mwells@wellscommunications.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concentric-adds-global-regulatory-affairs-veteran-to-executive-team-300659389.html

SOURCE Concentric Ag Corporation

Related Links

https://www.concentricag.com

