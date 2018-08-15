Concentric Energy Advisors Welcomes Capital Markets Expert Todd Shipman as an Executive Advisor

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Energy Advisors, Inc. ("Concentric") is pleased to announce that Todd A. Shipman, CFA has joined the Company as an Executive Advisor.

Todd is an industry veteran with over two decades at S&P Global Ratings where until recently he served as a Senior Director in S&P's Global Infrastructure Ratings North American Utilities team. He performed credit surveillance of utilities, pipelines, midstream energy, and diversified energy companies. Todd also led outreach efforts to investors and the regulatory community and performed a lead analytical role in the development of global rating criteria for utilities and hybrid capital securities. Prior to S&P, Todd concentrated on utility regulation, first as a Wall Street analyst evaluating regulatory developments and trends, and later leading regulatory efforts for an independent electricity generation company.