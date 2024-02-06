Concentric enters Trailer Electrification Market with new Power Train Agnostic Application

REDDITCH, England, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric is thrilled to announce that a new OEM customer in the USA has selected Concentric for an important business opportunity. The application involves a combination of EMP branded e-fans and Concentric branded 12V e-coolant pumps for a new trailer electrification solution. Production is scheduled to commence in Q2 2026. This innovative solution is set to contribute to the transformation of the transportation industry. According to TersusStrategy Research, the global electric & hybrid semi-trailers market is projected to reach USD 8.33 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17%.

Concentric's products are part of an innovative energy-efficient solution designed by the OEM to enhance the performance of diesel, battery electric, fuel-cell, or hybrid trucks.

The solution is based on the addition of trailer power, which enables fleet owners to make the switch to EV powertrain, even if they are not yet ready to do so. This revolutionary solution is set to contribute to the transformation of the transportation industry by reducing carbon emissions and increasing fuel efficiency.

The customer's system incorporates a powerful eco-friendly battery into trailers for heavy-duty trucks. This battery enables the trailer to move independently during yard or dock operations, provide ancillary power, and facilitate additional power on the highway to support the truck. The system is designed to reduce diesel consumption, making transport operations cleaner and more cost-effective. Additionally, the battery can be used to power refrigeration units, which further reduces the carbon footprint of the transport industry.

"This new application is powertrain agnostic, which means it contributes to emission reductions and energy savings in both mature and new powertrain technologies. Our sales and engineering teams are able to support the customer with a market-leading technical solution by combining our market-proven e-fans with our state-of-the-art seal-less e-coolant pumps. This innovative solution enables Concentric to enter the trailer electrification business, which is a new market for our company with exciting growth opportunities. It also has the potential to retrofit existing trailers in the future," says Martin Kunz, President & CEO Concentric AB.

For further information, please contact: Lynne McCarthy (Media Contact) at

Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Concentric AB