Concentric Equity Partners And Northaven Capital Partners, LLC Announce A Growth Capital Investment In Sunbelt Waterproofing & Restoration, LLC And Partnership With CEO Calvin Carter

CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Equity Partners ("CEP"), the direct investing arm for Financial Investments Corporation, and Northaven Capital Partners ("NCP") announce a partnership with Sunbelt Waterproofing & Restoration, LLC ("Sunbelt" or the "Company"), a provider of commercial waterproofing and restoration services in Dallas and Houston. CEP and NCP will be partnering directly with Sunbelt's CEO, Calvin Carter, to support and facilitate his long-term growth plan.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX and employing more than 190 people, Sunbelt is the leading commercial restoration and waterproofing provider for complex marquis projects throughout Texas. Sunbelt provides quality Masonry Restoration, Façade Restoration, Structural Repairs, Waterproof Coatings and Sealants, Sealant Replacement, Roof Repair and Maintenance, among other specialized construction related services in Texas.

CEP and NCP are excited to partner with Calvin Carter and the existing Sunbelt team to leverage the Company's established reputation for top quality work and customer service to pursue their shared growth vision in greater DFW and Texas.

The Company's CEO and key shareholder, Calvin Carter, said, "Finding partners like CEP and NCP who share Sunbelt's vision for growth and focus on serving our customers and employees was a key driver in our decision-making process. We wanted a long-term growth partner to help existing ownership take the Company to the next level and CEP and NCP are an ideal fit."

Sunbelt Waterproofing & Restoration:

Since 2010, Sunbelt has been led by Mark Ostrander and Calvin Carter and operating out of the Dallas and Houston markets. Sunbelt provides quality Masonry Restoration, Façade Restoration, Structural Repairs, Waterproof Coatings and Sealants, Sealant Replacement, Roof Repair and Maintenance among other construction related services. As the Texas skyline ages, Sunbelt restores the old exterior building facades in the commercial market, and as the Texas construction market grows, Sunbelt provides and installs below-grade waterproofing systems, joint sealants, damp proofing, and water repellents. Sunbelt has built key relationships over the past 37 years and will take full advantage of our relationships and market. Sunbelt is trusted by engineers, architects, and consultants for complex marquis waterproofing and restoration jobs.

About Concentric Equity Partners:

Concentric Equity Partners is a private investment firm that partners with leading middle market companies by providing capital and strategic advisory to accelerate long term value creation. Concentric's approach is simple: support entrepreneurs and operators by providing the resources required to achieve extraordinary results. The firm's investment team is made up of individuals with distinguished track records as operators and professional investors across a variety of growth oriented middle market companies.

Concentric Equity Partners is the direct investing arm of Financial Investments Corporation, a private asset management firm and family office with over $2 billion in investment commitments under management. Financial Investments Corporation was founded in 1994 by father and daughter Harrison and Jennifer Steans and has been partnering with private companies for more than 25 years.

About Northaven Capital Partners, LLC:

NCP is a multi-family office backed Texas investment firm focused on management buyouts, partner buyouts, and growth capital investing both control and minority equity. Northaven Capital is an operationally focused firm investing in lower middle market companies with strong potential for growth. We focus on collaborative partnerships with experienced, driven, and ethical management teams to build alignment and drive value. Our principals have deep experience as operators and deal professionals across various industries and transaction sizes. Northaven Capital has a long-term investment horizon to support meaningful, long term growth.

You can learn more at www.sunbeltllc.com, www.ficcep.com, and www.NorthavenCapital.com.

