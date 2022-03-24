CONCENTRIC EQUITY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF LEAP PARTNERS AND THE RECAPITALIZATION OF CONDITIONED AIR SOLUTIONS

CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric Equity Partners ("CEP"), the direct investing arm for Financial Investments Corporation, formally announced the formation of Leap Partners Holdings LLC ("Leap Partners"), a Nashville-based HVAC and plumbing consolidation platform, along with the recapitalization of Conditioned Air Solutions ("Conditioned Air" or the "Company"), a leading provider of essential services including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning ("HVAC") in Huntsville, Alabama.

Led by two home-service veterans, John Cerasuolo (CEO) and Patrick Ritter (CFO), Leap Partners is a new Nashville-based home services company seeking to find, acquire, and combine many of the best businesses in residential and small-commercial HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across the Southeast. Prior to Leap Partners, John Cerasuolo and Patrick Ritter worked alongside each other for more than a decade at Nashville-based home security company, ADS Security ("ADS"). Together, they led ADS to become one of the fastest-growing security companies in the USA. They successfully completed over 30 acquisitions and expanded the company to 25 locations across the Southeast. With southern hospitality, a deep understanding of operating service businesses, and a focus on putting team members and customers first, John and Patrick developed a reputation of being buyers of choice for business owners thinking about selling. The foundation of their success is that they treat all companies they work with as partners throughout the acquisition process.

Headquartered in Huntsville, AL and employing more than 70 people, Conditioned Air is a leading residential and small-commercial HVAC installation and services provider. The Company differentiates itself through its high-quality work, transparent pricing, commitment to exceptional customer service, and established track record of success. The Company was founded by Keith Lowe in 2004; and alongside the leadership of Paul Snowden (President), Conditioned Air has grown to become one of the most trusted HVAC service providers in northern Alabama. Conditioned Air is Leap Partners' first acquisition and CEP provided the controlling equity for the transaction.

CEP and Leap Partners are excited to partner directly with Keith Lowe and Paul Snowden at Conditioned Air to leverage the Company's established brand name and reputation to continue to grow throughout northern Alabama. Additionally, CEP and Leap Partners are excited to continue pursuing add-on acquisitions in the HVAC and plumbing space throughout the Southeast.

"Finding partners like CEP and Leap Partners who share Conditioned Air's commitment to serving our customers and employees as well as our vision for the future was crucial for me in this process. I am excited to work together with both firms as we embark on a long-term growth plan and to carry on the legacy of Conditioned Air," said Keith Lowe.

John Cerasuolo, CEO of Leap Partners, adds: "Leap Partners and CEP have a shared value in the prioritization of people. We both believe that our business success will be defined by how well we serve the technician community and focus our efforts on recruiting, training, and retaining our technicians. This is a long-term journey and we could not be more excited to have a partner like Conditioned Air."

CEP and Leap Partners are actively seeking to partner with additional HVAC and plumbing businesses primarily in Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky. If you're aware of HVAC and plumbing businesses that are looking for a financial / strategic partner to enable future growth, please contact us.

About Concentric Equity Partners:

Concentric Equity Partners is a private investment firm that partners with leading middle market companies by providing capital and strategic advisory services to accelerate long term value creation. Concentric's approach is simple: support entrepreneurs and operators by providing the resources required to achieve extraordinary results. The firm's investment team is made up of individuals with distinguished track records as operators and professional investors across a variety of growth oriented middle market companies.

Concentric Equity Partners is the direct investing arm of Financial Investments Corporation, a private asset management firm and family office with over $2 billion in investment commitments under management. Financial Investments Corporation was founded in 1994 by father and daughter Harrison and Jennifer Steans and has been partnering with private companies for more than 25 years.

For more information on Concentric Equity Partners, visit https://www.ficcep.com/.

About Leap Partners:

Leap Partners is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The company is working to connect the best small and medium-sized HVAC, plumbing and electrical service businesses in the Southeast to build a world-class employer and service-provider of choice with industry-leading customer satisfaction and employee engagement.

For more information on Leap Partners, visit https://www.theleappartners.com/.

About Conditioned Air Solutions:

Conditioned Air Solutions was founded in 2004 by Keith Lowe in Huntsville, Alabama. Conditioned Air is a local HVAC company performing services for both commercial and residential customers in the Madison and neighboring counties. The Company provides new installation, maintenance, replacement and repair for all heating and air conditioning systems. Everything the Company does is focused on fixing the customer's problem correctly, fixing it the first time, and giving the customer the best value possible.

For more information on Conditioned Air Solutions, visit https://www.conditionedairsolutions.com/.

SOURCE Concentric Equity Partners