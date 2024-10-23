Concentric has applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm

REDDITCH, England, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 29, 2024, Circle BidCo ApS ("Circle BidCo"), a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of A.P. Møller Holding A/S, announced a public offer to the shareholders of Concentric AB ("Concentric" or the "Company") to tender all their shares in the Company to Circle BidCo at a price of SEK 230 in cash per share (the "Offer"). On October 18, 2024, Circle BidCo declared that all conditions for the completion of the Offer had been fulfilled and that the Offer had been accepted by shareholders with a total of 35,594,579 shares in Concentric, corresponding to 95.36 per cent of the outstanding[1] shares and votes in Concentric.

Circle BidCo has today initiated a compulsory buy-out of the shares in Concentric not held by Circle BidCo and has requested that the board of directors of Concentric applies for delisting of the shares in Concentric from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Against this background, the board of directors of Concentric has, in accordance with Circle BidCo's request, applied for delisting of the shares in Concentric from Nasdaq Stockholm. Concentric will announce the last day of trading as soon as Nasdaq Stockholm has confirmed the date to Concentric.

The board of directors of Concentric has furthermore, at the request of Circle BidCo, decided to convene an extraordinary general meeting for the election of a new board of directors, among other things. The notice will be published through a separate press release.

For further information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse, Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

[1] Exclusive of 970,715 shares held in treasury by Concentric.

News Releases in Similar Topics