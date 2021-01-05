Concentric has appointed Emma Tamplin as Vice President Group HR

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB has appointed Emma Tamplin as Vice President Group Human Resources. Emma will be responsible for delivering the company's HR strategy and developing and implementing best practice procedures across a global workforce throughout the US, Europe and Asia.

Emma holds a BSc Politics and International Relations degree from the University of Southampton and a Masters Degree in Personnel and Development in addition to being a member of the Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD). With nearly 20 years of experience as a Human Resources professional, Emma joins us from L3Harris Technologies, operating primarily in the global aerospace and defence industry.

David Woolley, President and CEO of Concentric AB commented, "we are delighted that Emma is joining the Senior Executive Concentric team. Emma brings a vast breadth of experience and a proven track record of delivering people management, development and support across a diverse range of cultures within global manufacturing businesses."

