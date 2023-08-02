Concentric Offers Hydraulic Product Configurator to Streamline Engineers Design Process Online by Including 3D CAD Downloads, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

CINCINNATI, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB, an innovator in flow control and fluid power, supplying proprietary systems and components to the world's truck, bus, agricultural machinery, construction equipment and industrial applications end-markets, provides a CAD download tool built by CADENAS PARTsolutions. A customer-focused manufacturer best known for their external gear pumps and motors, Concentric has offered an industry-leading customer experience, by delivering custom hydraulic solutions which accelerate speed to market for design engineers.

"Our mission is to provide custom and innovative solutions to meet our customer's needs. We're building upon that by providing this new 3D CAD configurator online. The hydraulic configurator tool has run successfully from our website," says Sid Moate, Director of Key Accounts and Marketing at Concentric Rockford Inc.

The tool enables engineers to find, configure, and generate an interactive 3D product preview on-demand, before downloading a CAD file for use within their design. In addition to 3D CAD files, engineers can also download a configured 3D PDF datasheet for their purchasing department, or anyone without a CAD system.

"We're excited to provide new deliverables like 3D PDF datasheets too. It's important to deliver exactly what the customer needs. The configured drawings have all of the dimensions and information needed for engineers and designers to make decisions," Moate adds.

Concentric has more than 30 product families available in the CAD tool with millions of configuration options available.

"Since we added the new hydraulic product configurator online, we've had engineers design and download CAD from new countries that we've never done business with before. This product configurator offers value to customers globally, expanding our worldwide reach," says Moate.

About Concentric 

Concentric AB is an innovator in flow control and fluid power, supplying proprietary systems and components to the world's construction equipment, truck, agricultural machinery and industrial applications end-markets. The company has a global manufacturing presence including in the USA, Germany, UK, Sweden, India and China. Concentric's focus is to develop world class technology with innovative solutions that meet the sustainability needs of our customers. Concentric offers engine products including lubricant, coolant and fuel pumps and hydraulic products encompassing gear pumps and power packs. Concentric also offers a range of products developed for the fast-growing electric and hybrid powertrain market including, electric water and oil pumps, electric fans, thermal management systems and electro hydraulic steering. In 2022, the Group had a turnover of MSEK 4,056 and circa 1,207 employees.

To learn more about Concentric visit www.concentricAB.com

