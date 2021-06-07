Concentric receives a development contract from a global OEM for an electric coolant pump in a hydrogen fuel cell application

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB receives a new development contract to supply electric coolant pumps for a fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The customer, a global truck and bus OEM, will use our e-pumps for cooling the FCEVs on their new flagship bus application.

Buses for city and regional transport are the early adopters of FCEV-technology with California now operating fuel cell buses for several years. The FCEV buses have a major advantage over their competition (diesel buses) because they produce zero CO2 emissions. This is particularly important in already heavily polluted, densely populated cities. When hydrogen is produced from clean, renewable energy sources, the fuel cell buses could make a significant contribution toward cleaner air in major cities around the world.

The electric coolant pump has the following key benefits:

Robust design which includes a wet rotor eliminating the possibility of a dynamic seal failure,

Long service life aided by liquid cooled electronics and DC brushless design giving service life >50,000 hours,

Integrated intelligent diagnostics and utilises sensors for temperature and pressure, and

Compact and low noise characteristics.

Cooling FCEVs requires the use of special coolants, which are aggressive to many metals. Concentric's engineers have developed the e-pump to be able to pump these special fluids without reducing the durability of the product or service life.

David Woolley, President and CEO of Concentric AB commented: "This new agreement is another milestone in the development of Concentric's e-pumps, as we strive for Technology + Innovation = Sustainability. We already supply e-pumps to many global OEMs for their hybrid and battery electric vehicles, and this important contract ensures we continue to support our customer's needs as they design the zero emission vehicles of the future."

