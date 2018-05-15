The total number of shares in Concentric amounts to 40,872,000, whereof 1,136,469 own shares are held by Concentric in treasury after the above transfers of own shares to the ESOT. Total number of shares transferred to ESOT during 2017-2018 amounts to 188,020.

For further information, please contact

Lennart Lindell

+46 (0)766-104004

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/concentric-transfer-own-shares-to-an-esot,c2521083

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concentric-transfer-own-shares-to-an-esot-300648536.html

SOURCE Concentric AB