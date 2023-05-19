Concentric wins strategic truck hydrogen fuel cell order

REDDITCH, England, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB has been awarded an order to supply a fully integrated high voltage cooling solution to a leading North American zero-emission truck manufacturer. The order value is MSEK 201 and will be supplied over the next two years.

As an innovator in flow control and fluid power, supplying proprietary systems and components to the world's truck, agricultural machinery, construction equipment and industrial applications end-markets, Concentric is a strong supporter of zero-emission commercial vehicle development. The use of hydrogen as a fuel supply is highly appealing, as it is ideal for zero emissions targets, with hydrogen fuel cells emitting only heat and water. This means that they provide an incredibly green source of power, for vehicles and machines.

Concentric solutions to be supplied within this order include the following EMP branded products: Smart Flow® FiC-15" e-fans, Smart Flow® FiC-31″ e-fans, WP120 e-water pumps and controllers.

Martin Kunz, Concentric President & CEO commented: "This latest order is a highly strategic win for Concentric to supply a fully integrated cooling solution, comprising e-fans, e-pumps and other technology for first-of-their-kind hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). This business award by an innovative truck OEM underscores our leadership within this technology and our engineering excellence when it comes to enabling and enhancing our clients' transition to electrified systems."

