Concentric's joint-venture Alfdex wins an important order in China

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfdex AB, a 50/50 joint venture between Alfa Laval and Concentric, today announces it has won, in collaboration with a partner, a contract to supply crankcase gas separators for a new engine platform with a major domestic truck manufacturer in China. The launch of this engine program is driven by China-6 emission legislation for heavy-duty trucks that will be implemented on 1 July 2021. Production will start in 2021 and sales revenues from this new contract are estimated to be worth more than MSEK 150 over the next five years.

The Chinese air quality plan covers many emission sources, where heavy-duty trucks is one important subset. The China-6 regulation will be generally effective in China 1 July 2021 and this is expected to result in the replacement of five million heavy-duty trucks.

The Alfdex-separator is the most widely used solution for active cleaning of crankcase gases in truck engines. It launched in 2004 and has been selected by most truck manufactures in North America and Europe. Alfdex already manufacturers crankcase gas separators in China supplying many OEMs, including Weichai, which is the largest engine manufacturer in China and owns subsidiaries that also manufacture heavy-duty trucks.

"This represents another significant breakthrough into the China medium and heavy-duty truck market," says David Woolley, President and CEO of Concentric. "The Alfdex oil mist separator continues to be one of the leading technologies used to meet the world's most exacting emissions standards. The new China-6 legislation creates an opportunity for our sustainable technology to contribute to the environmental transformation in China."

About Alfdex

Alfdex is the world leader in reducing crankcase emissions from diesel engines by using an active separation system. The separation principle is based upon Alfa Laval's long experience in centrifugal separator technology for systems that separate liquids from liquids and solid particles from liquids. Alfdex has exploited this special technology and refined it to separate particles and liquid droplets from gas. Three out of four new heavy trucks in North America and Europe are using Alfdex-separators. Over 5 million heavy trucks are today equipped with an Alfdex-system.

About Concentric

Concentric AB is an innovator in flow control and fluid power, supplying proprietary systems and components to the world's truck, agricultural machinery, construction equipment and industrial applications end-markets. The company has a global manufacturing presence including in the UK, USA, Germany, Sweden, India, China and Argentina. Concentric's focus is to develop world class technology with innovative solutions that meet the sustainability needs of our customers. Concentric offers engine products including lubricant, coolant and fuel pumps, hydraulic products encompassing gear pumps and power packs, and finally several key technologies for the fast growing market for electrical and hybrid powertrains. Concentric AB is listed on the Nasdaq OMX Stockholm index and the Group has a turnover of circa MSEK 1,500 and circa 700 employees.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval, world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

