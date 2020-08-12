Concentrix Releases Advanced Biometrics Solution for Secure Work-at-Home Environment

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentrix, a leading global Customer Experience Solutions Company, today announced SecureCX™, the CX BPO industry's newest Work-at-Home (WAH) platform that provides next generation security features for WAH environments.

The global shift to remote working has accelerated the necessity for highly secure, off-premise systems access to ensure the same level of security as that of an on-premise office environment.

SecureCX, Concentrix' proprietary platform, provides advanced digital tools and technology for remote employee monitoring. Key features of SecureCX include biometric authentication/identification (facial recognition), monitoring for mobile phone, shoulder surfing, background noise and the presence of any nearby recording devices or ports.

The fully hosted solution can integrate with WFM tools and includes flexible business rules which can be customized based on client requirements. SecureCX is supported by centralized, 24x7 monitoring for immediate alerts and resolution with automated actions for screen lockouts as well as real-time alerts and historical dashboarding.

"SecureCX represents the future of security in both on-premise and work-at-home environments," said Chris Caldwell, Concentrix President. "We will continue to invest in evolving technology that ensures the highest possible level of security for our clients and their confidential business information."

Concentrix SecureCX takes the remote work environment beyond data and workstation security, providing workspace monitoring to protect your customers and your business. Find more information on SecureCX at www.concentrix.com/securecx.

About Concentrix

Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world's best brands. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. We are Different by Design. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services around customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

