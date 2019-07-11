Concentrix Stands Out as a Leader with Star Power

FREMONT, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analyst and consulting firm Everest Group has positioned Concentrix as a Leader – its highest designation – and Star Performer in the 2019 Contact Center Outsourcing (CCO) Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven comparative assessment of service and technology providers based on their overall capability and market success across different global services markets.

Everest Group assesses 31 contact center outsourcing service providers using a fact-based, data driven approach for the PEAK Matrix and "Star Performers" evaluation. The Star Performers honor is awarded to providers that demonstrate the most improvement year-over-year on the PEAK Matrix. Concentrix was measured on several dimensions resulting in a leader position in market impact and vision and capability.

"This recognition from Everest Group is yet another validation of our strategy, vision, and exceptional execution," said Jyllene Miller, Concentrix Executive Vice President, Marketing and Emerging Business. "To continually stand out as a leader in our highly competitive market takes unique vision, disruptive thinking, and a tenacious pursuit of excellence. Our obsessive focus on providing next generation customer engagement coupled with our ability to invest in our business and our people results in improved business performance for our clients."

"Concentrix emerged as a Leader and Star Performer as a result of its strong growth, improved delivery coverage, and focus on innovation. Its acquisition of Convergys in 2018 provides Concentrix with greater access to clients globally, as well as strengthens its delivery footprint. To drive digital CX transformation agendas for its clients, Concentrix has built capabilities across multiple digital disciplines, including design thinking, CX consulting, RPA and automation, and advanced analytics. A strong focus on outcomes for clients through consistent innovation, along with its well-rounded capabilities, provides Concentrix a strong base to deliver superior customer experience in the future," said Skand Bhargava, Practice Director, Everest Group.

The Everest Group Contact Center Outsourcing (CCO) Services PEAK Matrix™ report assesses the capabilities of different service providers (CCO specialists, BPO pure-plays, and IT+BPO players) and evaluates their positioning on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix. A report highlighting Concentrix' capability is available for download at http://ow.ly/JG2450uWTCR

About Concentrix

Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world's best brands. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in ten industry verticals: automotive; banking and financial services; insurance; healthcare; technology; consumer electronics; media and communications; retail and e-commerce; travel and transportation; energy and public-sector. Visit www.concentrix.com to learn more.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services around customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking, such as features and capabilities of products and services, product offering expansion, technology trends, and general success of collaborations, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2019 Concentrix Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX and CONCENTRIX are registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off., used under permission. PEAK Matrix is a registered trademark of Everest Global, Inc., Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. All other names and marks are the property of their respective holders.

