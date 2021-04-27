Concept Art House and Gala Games Announce Partnership to Build End-to-End NFT Solution for World's Leading IP's, Creative Works

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In one of the NFT ecosystem's most exciting developments to date, Gala Games, a platform that is revolutionizing gameplay, has partnered with Concept Art House, a creative studio who has provided art for some of the most successful game companies, to establish a global capability to support artists, creators and IP holders as they bring their works to the NFT stage. This will be the first project for newly launched division Crypto Art House which was created solely for the NFT market.

Concept Art House brings decades of experience serving the world's leading videogame makers, and their worldwide art development capacity to the partnership, while Gala Games brings its proven NFT platform and marketplace. Together, this initiative establishes a force to provide End to End NFT solutions to license, create digital artworks, mint NFTs, and sell highly desirable NFT art and digital collectibles.

"NFT's may be new to many, but for more than two decades our team has been turning the world's greatest characters and stories into digital media including video games, virtual worlds and digital art," said Concept Art House Founder and CEO James Zhang. "Gala Games has been doing the same since their founders launched Zynga games and together, we aim to be a force in making amazing NFTs that last."

"Our partnership places us at the epicenter of the emerging NFT ecosystem, representing an exciting step forward not only for Gala Games and Concept Art House, but more importantly for gamers worldwide who are hungry for next level video game experiences," said Eric Schiermeyer, Founder of Gala Games.

Gala Games joins an esteemed investor base at Concept Art House which also includes Animoca, Kevin Chou, founder of Forte and Rally, Holly Liu, cofounder of Kabam, and Greg Kidd's Hard Yaka.

If you are an artist or creator with an established IP and fan base, contact us to hear how the new partnership can offer you an end- to- end NFT solution.

About Concept Art House

Since it was founded in 2007, Concept Art House has provided art for some of the most popular and successful game companies in the world. In its storied history, CAH has helped ship over 1000 games, many of which became smash hits and achieved top ratings in iTunes, Google Play, Steam, and console marketplaces alike. Concept Art House (CAH) has created art for such notable gaming franchises such as: Call of Duty Mobile, Fortnite, Game of Thrones: Conquest, Hearthstone, League of Legends, Magic: The Gathering, Marvel: Contest of Champions, NBA 2K series, ROBLOX, PUBG and many more. CAH is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in Shanghai and Chengdu, China. Visit us at www.conceptarthouse.com

About Gala Games

Gala Games was founded with one goal in mind: to give power back to the gamers. Our mission is to enable freedom through play. To this end, we have embarked on one of the most ambitious development projects to date - the creation of the Gala Games Ecosystem. Founded by Eric Schiermeyer, the co-founder of Zynga, and operated by a global and diverse group of gamers, art enthusiasts, and geek-culture aficionados, Gala Games seeks to bring the best of these worlds into the blockchain space through creating NFTs that last and giving freedom to both creators and collectors. Gala Games has global teams in the United States, the UK, and Korea, and is actively expanding to reach new groups globally. More information about Gala Games is available on their website, www.gala.games, and in their Discord at galagames.chat

Media Contact

Matt Yemma, Peaks Strategies

[email protected]

909-633-9396

SOURCE Concept Art House

Related Links

https://www.conceptarthouse.com

