Concept Art House Designs NFTs For Digital Trading Cards Platform Kolectiv

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept Art House (CAH), a creative studio providing art for the most successful game companies, today announced the contribution of five NFTs for a Crypto 2021 Collector Card Set for Kolectiv, the leading digital art collector's platform.

The five themed NFTs animated by CAH for the pack are:

ETH Killers: The Rider - demonstrates fierce competition Ethereum faces from new smart contract platforms. This card has one of the highest sales to date on the Kolectiv platform

Bull Market: Night – representing the bull market run since the March 2020 market crash

"Kolectiv has really innovated and introduced a whole new dimension to the growing marketplace for NFTs and we are thrilled to be a part of only 150 potential collector sets," said CAH CEO James Zhang.

"When we decided to create unique reward cards for our Crypto 2021 collector set we knew we had to make them extremely special with the highest quality artwork and animation. We've known the team at CAH for some time and they were at the top of our list to work with on such an important aspect of the set. We couldn't be happier with how the process and final product worked out and look forward to working with James and the team again soon," said Mark Donovan CEO of Epics Digital Collectibles, the company behind Kolectiv.

CAH recently announced that Animoca , Gala Games, Hard Yaka, Forte/Rally founder Kevin Chou and Kabam co-founder Holly Liu participated in a recent funding round to scale up its NFT business through new division Crypto Art House. Crypto Art House now sits at the intersection of gaming, art and IP so is considered to be at the fulcrum of the NFT ecosystem and recently announced a partnership with Gala Games to establish an end-to-end capability to support artists, creators and IP holders, as they bring their digitized art works to the NFT stage and in addition to its work with Kolectiv, more projects and NFT drops will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

About Concept Art House

Since its founding in 2007, Concept Art House (CAH) has provided art for some of the most popular and successful game companies in the world. In its storied history, CAH has helped ship over 1000 games, many of which became smash hits and achieved top ratings in iTunes, Google Play, Steam, and console marketplaces alike. CAH has created art for such notable gaming franchises such as: Call of Duty Mobile, Fortnite, Game of Thrones: Conquest, Hearthstone, League of Legends, Magic: The Gathering, Marvel: Contest of Champions, NBA 2K series, ROBLOX, PUBG and many more. CAH is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in Shanghai and Chengdu, China. Visit us at www.conceptarthouse.com

