Concept Companies Announces North Florida Regional Medical Center Primary Care Facility to Be First Tenant in Markets West Development, Concept Companies' New Project on Tower Road in Southwest Gainesville.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept Companies, a local real estate development and construction company, will start construction in summer of 2018 on Markets West, a new commercial development project located on Tower Road (SW 75th Street) at the intersection of SW 14th Avenue. Markets West will become home to a new North Florida Regional Medical Center Primary Care facility.

Concept Companies

"We are looking forward to expanding into the Southwest area of Gainesville and allowing folks in our community to have additional access to primary care facilities." Stated John Gerhold, COO of North Florida Regional Medical Center. Concept Companies is planning to start construction in summer of 2018 and will deliver the facility to North Florida Regional Medical Center in late 2018. The facility is scheduled to open their door to patients in January 2019.

Market West is a new 16.5-acre development located on Tower Road across the street from Oak Hall School. Brian Crawford, CEO of Concept Companies, states, "There has been much growth in this area, and the need for commercial development was clear. We plan to bring additional retail, office and medical office development, helping meet the needs of local residents."

For more information contact Lindsey Roberts, Marketing Manager of Concept Companies at (352) 333-3233 or marketing@conceptcompanies.net.

