Concept Companies Unveils New Office for Lacerta Therapeutics in Alachua's Copeland Park

ALACHUA, Fla., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gainesville-based developer Concept Companies has completed construction on a new 12,950-square-foot office and lab building in Copeland Park for Lacerta Therapeutics, a clinical-stage gene therapy company.

Lacerta Therapeutics' new office space is located in Copeland Park, a biotechnology and life science research community in Alachua, Florida.

With its official move-in date on July 27, Lacerta Therapeutics is the newest tenant in Alachua's Copeland Park. Strategically located in the heart of the University of Florida, Greater Gainesville and Alachua's Research Cluster, Copeland Park offers state-of-the-art, build-to-suit laboratory and office space for biotechnology and life science companies

Dr. Joe Reddy, president and chief executive officer of Lacerta Therapeutics, said, "Thanks to Brian Crawford and his team for delivering Lacerta's customized facility in a timely manner, despite challenges due to COVID-19. This custom-built facility enables us to expand our team and continue our mission to make AAV-based therapies available for all patients with rare and serious neurological disorders. Soon, we plan to build a manufacturing facility on the adjoining lot to commercialize our proprietary, scalable OneBac AAV manufacturing platform."

"Concept Companies is delighted to have had the opportunity to provide Lacerta Therapeutics with this custom lab and office space that enables them to continue in their advancement in the field of AAV gene therapy," said Concept Companies CEO Brian Crawford. "Lacerta is an exciting addition to Copeland Park and their expansion is yet another example of the growth and success in the biotech industry within the Alachua County community," added Crawford.

About Lacerta Therapeutics:

Lacerta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that is leveraging its proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector technology and manufacturing platforms to develop treatments for central nervous system and lysosomal storage diseases. Currently, Lacerta is focused on gene therapy solutions for Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B, Friedreich's ataxia, Spinocerebellar ataxia, Pompe disease, and Alzheimer's. For more information, visit www.lacertatx.com.

About Concept Companies:

Concept Companies is a full-service real estate development firm headquartered in Gainesville, Florida. With a proven portfolio of success in projects ranging from single-tenant net lease and corporate build-to-suit to community-enhancing mixed-use projects, our dedication to excellence is evident. Our diverse experience results in the development of effective solutions for clients' real estate and facilities needs. For more information, visit www.conceptcompanies.net.

