Concept Fund Services Launches New Website

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Clean, simple, informative, and easy to navigate," says Concept Fund Services LLC (CFS) and Berdon LLP Chief Marketing Officer Frank Vitale. "Those were our goals in designing a new website for CFS — a division of Berdon LLP since 2019." CFS serves funds, investment managers, general partners entities, single and multi-family offices, and broker dealers.

"The professionals in these industries operate in a demanding environment, and we developed a site that is able to provide them with the answers they require with greater ease and efficiency," notes Anthony Gallo, founder and CEO of CFS. "We recognize that their time is too important to waste on long searches and multiple click throughs."

CFS offers an array of services that include:

Administrative, Accounting, and Financial Reporting Services

Fund Accounting

Company Accounting

Family Office Accounting

"With this site, existing and new clients and prospects get an immediate insight into the comprehensive array of services available to them through CFS," says Gallo.

"To achieve our goal, we once again teamed with MAXBURST (www.maxburst.com), a top-rated website design and digital marketing agency that previously designed the Berdon website (www.berdonllp.com)," added Vitale. "Their understanding of our firm and mission enabled them to develop a site for CFS that clearly reflected that it was a part of the Berdon family."

About Concept Fund Services

About Berdon LLP

