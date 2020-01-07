Concept Marketing opened its doors 22 years ago with $22

In October 1998, Concept Marketing began as a pipe dream. Owner Nate Di Palma started the company with $22, a floppy disk, and four megabytes of RAM in his West Allis, WI college apartment. Nearly 22 years later, Di Palma remarks that "America is a beautiful country. It gives you the opportunity to do anything you want; so, dream as big as you can—there is no limit."

The first customers to put their faith in Concept were a puppy shop, fish store, office copier, and a singles' dating adventure company. Concept first made a name for itself in the world of radio and television with highly creative spots which helped customers stand out. It's estimated that 3,000 radio and television commercials were produced in those first ten years. Since then, the client list has grown considerably. The current roster includes companies representing business to business service, retail, HVAC, plumbing, real estate, healthcare, fitness, among others.

For the second decade, services evolved toward a digital focus married with the roots of creative brand strategies. The Concept Marketing team has developed and executed successful campaigns with elements of TV, radio, print, Billboards, SEO, website design & development, reputation management, public relations, branding & identity development, graphic design, and social media. This broad range of services allows Concept Marketing to truly call itself a full-service marketing, advertising, and PR firm.

The Concept Marketing team regularly devises results-oriented strategies to meet the goals of unique clients across the nation. The best part about working with so many different businesses is that Concept is proud to work with each of them and celebrates their successes as if they were their own. For one client, a 5% increase in marketing budget resulted in year-over-year growth of 23%. Another client, a regional housing development agency, received 5.1 million impressions from pay-per-click advertising in 2019 alone. Concept Marketing gives every client VIP treatment — caring for clients and making sure they feel heard.

The next ten years will hold new goals, continued evolution, and heightened performance for this boutique agency nestled in the mountains of Park City, UT.

