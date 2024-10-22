Concept Matrix Solutions, Inc. Announces Breakthrough Cannabis Oil Extraction Technology

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept Matrix Solutions, Inc., ("CMS") or the ("Company"), a privately held vertically integrated biotechnology company dedicated to developing and manufacturing innovative delivery forms in both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical spaces today announced that it has received patent issuance from the U.S. Patent Office (USPTO) regarding U.S. Patent No. 11,541,089 for its "Oil Extract of Cannabis and Method for Obtaining." This patent marks a significant milestone for groundbreaking new method for extracting high-quality cannabis oil. This proprietary process offers significant advantages over traditional extraction methods, including increased efficiency, lower costs, and a superior product.

The company's patented technology utilizes a mechanical, industrial scale pressing system (Thermo-Tech 50) to extract cannabinoids, terpenes, and other valuable compounds from cannabis biomass. This solvent-free approach eliminates the need for harmful chemicals, ensuring a cleaner and safer product.

Key benefits of Concept Matrix Solutions' extraction technology include:

The process delivers a high yield of cannabis oil, maximizing the value of the plant material. Superior Quality: The extracted oil maintains a full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, providing a more potent and effective product.

The technology can be easily scaled to meet the needs of both small-scale cultivators and large-scale commercial operations. Environmental Sustainability: The solvent-free approach reduces the environmental footprint of cannabis production, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable practices.

"CMS is committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the growing demand for high-quality cannabis products," said David Reid, COO of Concept Matrix Solutions, Inc.. "Our new extraction technology represents a significant advancement in the industry and offers a sustainable and efficient way to produce cannabis oil."

The Thermo-tech 50's proprietary technology offers several additional benefits:

Customizable Extraction: The process can be tailored to extract specific compounds or profiles, allowing producers to create a wide range of products, from high-CBD oils to THC-dominant concentrates.

The technology can be used to extract oil from various cannabis materials, including flower, trim, and hemp. Easy Integration: The equipment is designed for easy integration into existing production facilities, minimizing disruption to operations.

Toby Laughton, Engineering Director at CMS, commented, "Our goal is to lessen the need for traditional methods of extraction. Methods that employ the use of flammable gasses under extreme pressure and the use of harmful solvents. This, along with the scale-up capabilities of the Thermo-tech 50, gives us a competitive advantage."

Concept Matrix Solutions, Inc. is currently seeking licensing partners to bring this innovative technology to market. Interested parties can email - [email protected].

About Concept Matrix Solutions, Inc.

CMS is a vertically integrated biotechnology company dedicated to developing and manufacturing innovative delivery forms in both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical spaces. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company is committed to providing cutting-edge technology to its partners.

SOURCE CONCEPT MATRIX SOLUTIONS