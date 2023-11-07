Concept Matrix Solutions, Inc. Announces Closing of Strategic Investment Through a $1.2 Million Investment from Impact Biotech, LLC

News provided by

CONCEPT MATRIX SOLUTIONS

07 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept Matrix Solutions, Inc. ("CMS") or the ("Company"), a privately held vertically integrated biotechnology company dedicated to developing and manufacturing innovative delivery forms in both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical spaces today announced that it has closed a private investment with Impact Biotech, LLC ("Impact") for the purchase of 8.74% of post money equity. The gross proceeds of the private investment were $1.2 million. Impact Biotech will have an advisory seat on the board of Concept Matrix Solutions, Inc.

Since its formation in 2013, CMS has been an industry leader in developing novel therapeutic dose forms with complex molecules that span the health & wellness industry. CMS intends to use the proceeds from the financing to promote aggressive growth in its IP portfolio and increase research and development capabilities, including the support of its patents that are in various stages of development programs. To support these initiatives, CMS plans to procure innovative lab equipment, hire key personnel, apply for DEA licenses, and for working capital and general corporate expenses.

Tony LaRosa, CEO of Concept Matrix Solutions, commented, "This strategic investment from Impact Biotech supports the advancement of our intellectual property portfolio by giving us the ability to strengthen the development of our novel platform technologies, CMS TECH, and to optimize our tech-transfer capabilities."

CMS's innovative and hands-on approach to their technology platforms gives them a strategic market advantage in maximizing efficacy, consumer compliance and product safety. David Reid, COO of Concept Matrix Solutions, Commented, "With this contribution of capital resources, we are excited to broaden the scope of our research and development opportunities, while having the ability to conduct more in-depth analysis of our intellectual properties, leading to success through regulatory and operational phases". 

Jeff McGuire, co-managing member of Impact Biotech commented, "We are pleased to make this strategic investment in Concept Matrix Solutions in support of expanding their intellectual properties. We believe in the company's vision and look forward to helping them achieve their goals, as well as generating meaningful value for our investors."

SOURCE CONCEPT MATRIX SOLUTIONS

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.