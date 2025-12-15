Concept Schools Earns Charter School Growth Fund (CSGF) Approval and Multi-Year Investment

A Huge Milestone That Validates Our Legacy

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept Schools has achieved a significant milestone in its organizational journey with the approval and investment of the Charter School Growth Fund (CSGF), one of the most respected organizations in the national charter education landscape.

This partnership is more than an endorsement — it is a confirmation of Concept Schools' strength, credibility, and long-term potential. CSGF conducts a comprehensive and rigorous evaluation process, one that examines the health and readiness of a network with the precision of an MRI. They look beyond surface-level performance — assessing every dimension of operations, leadership, academic outcomes, and financial integrity to determine whether an organization is truly prepared to grow.

After nearly three years of building this relationship, the partnership has officially come to fruition — CSGF has announced its commitment to Concept Schools at its Board meeting on December 11.

The result is a 2.5-year growth partnership supported by a $5.5 million strategic grant award. This investment will fuel sustainable expansion, enhance organizational capacity, and strengthen the network's future — ensuring that Concept Schools continues to empower students and communities through high-quality education.

"This kind of validation carries enormous weight," said Sedat Duman, CEO of Concept Schools. "It comes from independent experts who have spent years studying high-performing charter organizations nationwide. Their recognition confirms what we already know — that our culture, consistency, and results are strong enough to sustain the next chapter of growth."

The Charter School Growth Fund's decision reflects deep confidence in Concept Schools' mission, people, and proven track record of success. Every educator, leader, and team member across the network has played a vital role in earning this distinction.

"This accolade belongs to all of us," Duman added. "It honors our collective work, validates our legacy, and opens new doors for what lies ahead."

About the Concept Schools:

Concept Schools is a nonprofit charter management organization that provides a high-quality, STEM-focused, and college-preparatory education through a network of 41 charter schools while offering exceptional programs, comprehensive services, and opportunities to partner in education.

About the Charter School Growth Fund:

As a national nonprofit, the Charter School Growth Fund makes multi-year, philanthropic investments in talented education leaders from around the country who are building networks of excellent public charter schools. CSGF seeks to expand the impact of existing schools that are helping students achieve excellent outcomes. To date, CSGF has funded over 1,600 schools that serve more than 725,000 students in 32 states, DC, and Puerto Rico.

