Concept3D Mapping Platform Brings Oklahoma State University Campus to Life Online

DENVER, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept3D , a leader in creating immersive online experiences with 3D modeling, interactive maps and virtual tour software, today announces that Oklahoma State University (OSU) is the latest higher education institution to launch on the company's robust interactive map and virtual tour platform.

With Concept3D, OSU's nearly 1,500-acre campus comes to life online in 3D, with detailed categories and locations, call-to-action pop-ups, and wayfinding directions, along with eight integrated residential tours and a campus-wide tour.

Additionally, the new map features live transit feeds which offer map users the ability to easily see the location and direction of buses and shuttles, the timing of upcoming stops, as well as find the nearest bus stop. The wayfinding system - with either a drag-and-drop start and finish or the ability to add specific addresses - provides the shortest, most efficient route to a destination, simplifying campus navigation. A unique Concept3D feature gives map users the ability to generate custom print maps with their selected campus area and categories, from athletics to dining, parking and residential.

"We're honored to collaborate with OSU on the new campus map, and their team has done a fantastic job of using the features of the Concept3D platform to support the needs of current and prospective students as well as parents and visitors," said Gordon Boyes, CEO, Concept3D.

"We're excited to have the new interactive map as a unique tool for wayfinding, transit and to explore the campus," said Kaitlin Little, Web Designer at Oklahoma State University. "The features included will be incredibly helpful to our campus community as well as prospective students and employees. The Concept3D team is great to work with, and the software is intuitive and easy to use."

Oklahoma State University is one of America's premiere land-grant universities and serves over 25,000 students.

Explore the OSU interactive venue map: https://map.okstate.edu/?id=1842

About Concept3D:

Founded in 2006, Concept3D is a leader in creating immersive online experiences with 3D modeling, interactive maps and VR enabled virtual tour software. Concept3D software brings any physical location into an intuitive and navigable digital format, providing clients with a powerful competitive edge through applications like data visualization, wayfinding, virtual reality, and real time data feed integration. Concept3D clients include convention centers and event spaces, data centers, healthcare and retirement facilities, large commercial sites, resorts, hotels and theme parks, and universities and colleges, among many other locations. Learn more at https://www.concept3D.com .

