Concept3D Offers Virtual Tour and Mapping Software to Hospitality and Tourism Industry at No Cost

Concept3D is a trusted partner to major theme parks, convention centers, hotels and universities. The company's virtual experiences are a known quantity in addressing demand generation, lead engagement, and marketing strategy. As the industry looks for innovative solutions to deal with an increasingly virtual sales process, Concept3D is well positioned to assist in the transformation and reach organizational goals.

"With people staying home and unable to travel, the tourism and hospitality industries have been hit hard, and we're hopeful that this offer and our software can help make a difference as hotels, resorts, restaurants, and many others are doing whatever they can to bounce back," said Gordon Boyes, CEO, Concept3D. "If a virtual tour or interactive map of your grounds and facility would help, our team is ready to make it happen."

Concept3D software is designed specifically to create realistic virtual experiences, making it possible for people located anywhere in the world to view and learn about a location, helping them plan future trips, events, vacations and activities.

The offer is only for clients in the hospitality and tourism industries, and customers will choose between Concept3D's 360° Tour or interactive map.

The 360° Tour offer includes:

10 tour stops

Hotspots

Custom branding and style options

Unlimited additional images per stop

Audio narration

VR-enabled

Call-to-action buttons

The interactive map offer includes:

Categories and Location

Integrated Map Tours

Call-to-action Pop-ups

Directions

Share/Get this View

Text Only Map

Map Timer for Overlays

Polygon Tool

Learn more about the offer details and contact Concept3D at: https://www.concept3d.com/hospitality-2021

Examples of Concept3D's Virtual Tour and Interactive Map software:

360° Tour:

The Hutton House, Wedding and Event Venue: https://tour.concept3d.com/share/M6OzAWpPw/stop/1

Hotel Covington:

https://vr.concept3d.com/covington-map/

Interactive Map:

Visit Indianapolis

https://map.concept3d.com/?id=1801#!s/?ct/46583,45227

Hotel del Mar

https://map.concept3d.com/?id=1179#!ct/27879

About Concept3D:

Founded in 2006, Concept3D is a leader in creating immersive online experiences with 3D modeling, interactive maps and VR enabled virtual tour software. Concept3D software brings any physical location into an intuitive and navigable digital format, providing clients with a powerful competitive edge through applications like data visualization, wayfinding, virtual reality, and real-time data feed integration. Concept3D clients include convention centers and event spaces, data centers, healthcare and retirement facilities, large commercial sites, resorts, hotels and theme parks, and universities and colleges. Learn more at https://www.concept3D.com .

