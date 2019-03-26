Concept3D Platform Launched by Louisiana State University for Immersive Campus Map

DENVER, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept3D, a leader in creating immersive online experiences with 3D modeling, interactive maps and virtual tour software, today announced that Louisiana State University (LSU) is the latest higher education institution to launch on the Concept3D platform.

LSU's main campus is home to about 32,000 students and spans an amazing 2,000 acres in Baton Rouge. The Concept3D platform presents the entire campus online with interactive, highly detailed 3D renderings, making it easy and fun to explore on desktop or mobile device.

The 3D interactive map integrates a wayfinding system that allows users to get directions from their location or to enter a location, and find the best way to any location on the campus. Also included is an interactive point-to-point tour of LSU's points of interest - which includes Mike the Tiger's state of the art habitat on campus.

Also highlighted are building locations and names, campus points of interest, parking information, a vast number of campus food options, and a variety of different map categories that are useful for current as well as prospective students along with faculty, staff, alumni, and visitors.

The power behind the Concept3D platform is its Content Management System (CMS), a simple and intuitive way to give various levels of access to departments, staff, and students to support the management of map information, add and update information, and even create virtual walking tours. The Concept3D CMS makes it simple to create layers for special events, programs or even to show current construction.

"We are very proud to welcome LSU to the Concept3D family and to see their campus along with off-campus information presented online with our platform," said Gordon Boyes, CEO of Concept3D. "The flexibility of Concept3D's immersive software makes it a perfect choice for schools of any size, but it's particularly impressive to see a campus the size of LSU in vivid 3D detail, and fully interactive. It will be exciting to see how LSU departments across campus utilize the platform moving forward."

About Concept3D:

Founded in 2006, Concept3D is a leader in creating immersive online experiences with 3D modeling, interactive maps and VR enabled virtual tour software. Concept3D software brings any physical location into an intuitive and navigable digital format, providing clients with a powerful competitive edge through applications like data visualization, wayfinding, virtual reality, and real time data feed integration. Concept3D clients include convention centers and event spaces, data centers, healthcare and retirement facilities, large commercial sites, resorts, hotels and theme parks, and universities and colleges, among many other locations. Concept3D's higher education offering, formerly known as CampusBird, is now part of the powerful, multi-industry Concept3D platform. Learn more at https://www.concept3D.com.

