Concept3D Platform Selected by CU Anschutz for Medical Campus Virtual Tour

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept3D, a leader in creating immersive online experiences with 3D modeling, interactive maps and virtual tour software, today announced that the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus launched a new VR-enabled virtual tour of its facilities using Concept3D's software.

CU Anschutz used Concept3D's Tour Builder software to develop an 18-stop virtual tour of its 227-acre medical campus, home to over 4,500 students and two top-rated hospitals - UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital and Children's Hospital Colorado.

CU Anschutz Medical Campus

The virtual tour uses high-quality 360-degree panoramic images that provide a unique look into the campus with stops including the CU School of Medicine, School of Dental Medicine, College of Nursing, Colorado School of Public Health, Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Strauss Health Sciences Library, CU Anschutz Health and Wellness Center, and the Gates Biomanufacturing Facility.

The tour will help CU Anschutz recruit local, national and international health care professionals while supporting visitors and patients.

The optional virtual reality mode is easily toggled on and off, providing accessibility to the tour for those with or without VR hardware

Each stop on the new virtual tour is accompanied by informational text and audio narration, as well as an expandable mini-map that shows the tour location on campus. Tour stops can be shared with a link and the tour can also be embedded on a website.

Concept3D's Tour Builder system is simple to use and supports both 360-degree panorama and standard images for tour stops. The 360-degree panoramic images make the visitor feel like they are standing in that location, with the ability to move the image and see the entire surrounding area.

"CU Anschutz is a beautiful medical campus and has a lot of different departments to showcase. The new virtual tour is a powerful way to bring all this together in a single location so people, regardless of where they are located, can explore and learn more," said Gordon Boyes, CEO, Concept3D. "The Concept3D platform is a great way to integrate virtual tours into a broader campus experience with specific location information and the ability to access a full, interactive map."

The new virtual tour is integrated with CU Anschutz's interactive campus map, also developed with the Concept3D platform. The interactive map of the medical campus makes it easy to find buildings, food, parking, on-campus and public transportation, student resources, and more.

View images and read more about CU Anschutz's virtual tour at: https://blog.concept3d.com/cu-anschutz-adds-concept3d-medical-campus-virtual-tour?hs_preview=WgNBfhpp-13642984465

Explore the new CU Anschutz virtual campus tour at: https://tour.concept3d.com/share/o1DOAicGv/stop/1

About Concept3D:

Founded in 2006, Concept3D is a leader in creating immersive online experiences with 3D modeling, interactive maps and VR enabled virtual tour software. Concept3D software brings any physical location into an intuitive and navigable digital format, providing clients with a powerful competitive edge through applications like data visualization, wayfinding, virtual reality, and real time data feed integration. Concept3D clients include convention centers and event spaces, data centers, healthcare and retirement facilities, large commercial sites, resorts, hotels and theme parks, and universities and colleges, among many other locations. Learn more at https://www.concept3D.com.

