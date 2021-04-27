Concept3D Software Powers Yale School of the Environment Virtual Tour

DENVER, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept3D, a leader in creating immersive online experiences with 3D modeling, interactive maps and virtual tour software and a specialist in the higher education area, today announces that the Yale School of the Environment (YSE) is the latest higher education institution to select the company's 360 Tour system to offer virtual tours.

The 10-stop YSE tour includes detailed information about each location, and the 360-degree panoramic images provide a feeling of being on location, looking around and moving in and around each stop on the virtual tour.

"360° Tour allowed us to invite anyone and everyone into YSE in a time when people could not safely visit campus," said Wendi Hicks, Director of Enrollment Management, Yale School of the Environment.

YSE uses hotspots throughout the tour stops to provide additional context and imagery. The VR-enabled tour is best viewed with a virtual reality headset, creating a seamless, lifelike experience as the user explores each stop on the tour. The 360 Tour software also offers audio narration and an integrated, expandable mini-map orients the visitor to each tour location in the broader area.

"The Yale School of the Environment really comes to life online with our 360 Tour system," said Concept3D CEO, Gordon Boyes. "We know immersive, visual media appeals to students and parents alike, and the integrated buttons to request more information about admissions, degree offerings and other needs make it incredibly easy for prospective students to get what they need and feel like they are on campus."

Explore the Yale School of the Environment virtual tour:

https://tour.concept3d.com/share/arQ_-t5tT/stop/1

Concept3D has been supporting the needs of higher education institutions for decades, and its 3D interactive map and virtual tour software are the choice of thousands of different universities, colleges and schools in North America and across the globe to support marketing, wayfinding, parking and transportation, and helping people navigate and explore campuses.

Learn more about Concept3D's Virtual Tour offerings: https://www.concept3d.com/interactive-virtual-experiences/features/virtual-tours

About Concept3D:

Founded in 2006, Concept3D is a leader in creating immersive online experiences with 3D modeling, interactive maps and VR enabled virtual tour software. Concept3D software brings any physical location into an intuitive and navigable digital format, providing clients with a powerful competitive edge through applications like data visualization, wayfinding, virtual reality, and real time data feed integration. Concept3D clients include convention centers and event spaces, data centers, healthcare and retirement facilities, large commercial sites, resorts, hotels and theme parks, and universities and colleges, among many other locations. Learn more at https://www.concept3D.com.

