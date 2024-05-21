Concepta Launches Cutting-Edge Initiative to Spearhead AI Advancement and Research

Concepta plans over $10 million investment in Machine Advancement and General Intelligence Center geared towards intensive R&D for business technology and AI in Florida and beyond, aiming to open pilot locations across state and boost economic growth in technology sector.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concepta Technologies, LLC , a technology company specializing in software development and programming in the areas of mobile, web, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence, announces today the launch of its Machine Advancement and General Intelligence Center (MAGIC) , a collaborative research program, virtual incubator, and service center for artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies. Led by Concepta's leadership team of tech and AI experts, Concepta MAGIC fosters a grassroots innovation ecosystem in Florida and beyond, investing in the rapid development of generative AI, quantum computing, and cloud infrastructure solutions and services.

Concepta MAGIC's community-driven approach will cultivate collaboration among business leaders, researchers and innovators through in-person meetups, virtual webinars, research partnerships, and education initiatives. It's currently working with partners on AI implementation strategies, distributed computing, large language models, machine learning model development, natural language processing and more.

Over the next three years, Concepta is planning to invest over $10 million in R&D and talent recruitment, bringing in top-tier professionals and organizations in Florida and globally to fuel its mission. The company plans to open pilot locations throughout the state of Florida and northeast over the next several years. This growth strategy not only advances the region's technological footprint but also contributes to the economic vitality of Florida and the technology sector at large.

"Concepta was an early adopter of AI and advanced technologies, and our mission has always been to be at the forefront of technological innovation," said Humberto Farias, Executive Chairman of Concepta. "Concepta MAGIC is driving technological advancements across industries and bridging gaps between big ideas and real solutions. Our team of experts combine deep technical knowledge with a strategic approach to move technology beyond what is thought possible. As we stand on the brink of a new technological era, Concepta MAGIC invites you to join us in shaping the future."

Based in Orlando, Fla., Concepta MAGIC is built upon decades of software development expertise and AI implementation for Fortune 500 companies and organizations of all sizes in financial technology, manufacturing, healthcare, technology and other industries.

To learn more about Concepta MAGIC and to get involved, click here . For more information on Concepta, visit www.conceptatech.com .

About Concepta Technologies

Concepta Technologies is a full-service mobile application, web application, software development, and artificial intelligence company. Focused on providing custom solutions to medium to large businesses, Concepta helps businesses use mobile, web, and artificial intelligence technology to help companies be industry leaders through the use of technology. Concepta's team includes experts in business intelligence, artificial intelligence and data science to develop software solutions that make the most out of a business' data. Concepta, Inc. is located in Orlando, FL and has been delivering technology solutions since 2006. For more information, visit conceptatech.com.

