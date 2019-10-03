Conception Nurseries Featured in the Cannabis Investor Magazine

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conception Nurseries, the leading cannabis micropropagation company, continues to be at the forefront of cannabis technology. Conception works to fine tune technology that will change the future of cultivation, while many are still trying to figure out what the wild west of cannabis means to their business and the economy. Today Conception Nurseries is pleased to announce that it is being featured in U.S. CannaInvestor Magazine's – Privately Held October 2019 Issue. The U.S. CannaInvestor Magazine is the leading industry investment magazine for cannabis investors, analysts, executives, entrepreneurs, and the financial media.



About Conception's Technology:

Conception is utilizing tissue culture technology, a crucial component of industrial-scale agriculture. With tissue culture "micropropagation," Conception produces plantlets that are free of pathogens and have exceptional vigor, aiming to reduce producers' in-house costs. Conception is proud to be strategically partnered with CropOne and Phylos Biosciences. https://conceptionnurseries.com/

CannaInvestor Magazine Feature Links:

A digital version of the magazine is accessible and free to all subscribers who enter their email address. Conception's cover feature can be found by clicking on this link https://joom.ag/MXNe or by visiting CannaInvestor Magazine's website www.cannainvestorusa.com .



SOURCE Conception Nurseries

Related Links

http://conceptionnurseries.com

