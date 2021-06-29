Conception Nurseries Is Selected By COOKIES As Exclusive Nursery For COOKIES Fam Genetics For California And Oregon Markets

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conception Nurseries, the leading cannabis tissue-culture company in North America with major facilities in California and Oregon, will exclusively provide cannabis clones to the Cookies Family of growers. Conception Nurseries' tissue culture technology will enable growers to receive Cookies Fam genetics in consistent, healthy, superior plants, increasing revenue for cultivators. Cookies is one of the most acclaimed brands in the cannabis industry, earning a global reputation for iconic, super-premium quality cannabis products. Utilizing Conception Nurseries' technology, growers will be able to scale with greater confidence, reliably sourcing from Cookies' diverse portfolio of cannabis strains.

TrueClone tissue culture technology, Conception Nurseries' proprietary process, removes the risk of introducing pests and pathogens into growing operations through the micropropagation of plant tissue. This unique system enables plants to be delivered transplant ready from the laboratory, ensuring the clean supply necessary for commercial cultivators' success.

"Cookies works with only the best, most innovative partners, which is why our partnership with Conception Nurseries makes perfect sense. Our success is due to the fact that we only provide the highest quality cannabis to our customers," says Berner, Founder and CEO of Cookies. "Our partnership with Conception Nurseries allows us to further increase our production while maintaining our strict high standards."

The future of cannabis

Tissue culture technology puts cannabis cultivation on par with advanced commercial agricultural crops and is the future of cannabis growth and production. Conception Nurseries' TrueClone technology increases the velocity at which cannabis can scale to meet the growing demand from legalization and increased consumer consumption.

"Conception Nurseries has been building momentum and is primed to add Cookies premium genetics to our expanding strain portfolio," says Kevin Brooks, Conception Nurseries CEO. "We look forward to providing the market with Cookies-approved clones to help growers further increase revenue with clean, consistent, high-quality cultivars year-round."

About Conception Nurseries

Conception Nurseries brings commercial scale tissue culture technology to the cannabis industry through TrueClone technology. Harnessing state-of-the-art AgTech equipment and techniques, Conception Nurseries produces pathogen-free clones of exceptional vigor below commercial cultivators' in-house nursery costs. In 2020 Conception won the prestigious Ready to Invest™ award from The Arcview Group and was named a Top Ten Cannabis Tech Solution Provider by Enterprise Technology Review.

About Cookies

COOKIES, founded in 2008 by Berner (the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur) and his partner Jai (a Bay Area breeder and cultivator) is more than a premiere cannabis company; it is an authentic brand with passionate fans all over the world. The company went mainstream in 2011 and has grown its business through the combination of globally recognized premium genetics, popular culture resonance, and social media influence. COOKIES is constantly engaged in new breeding projects to launch differentiated brands and has quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise: authenticity and innovative genetics.

Today, COOKIES is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and throughout the world. The company and its product are recognized globally and offer a collection of over 150 proprietary cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel capsules, vape cartridges, CBD Flower and medicinal mushrooms. COOKIES' seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step—from cultivation and production to customers' end retail experience. With a deep commitment to restorative justice and progressive drug policy, COOKIES actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy work and social equity initiatives.

Cookies Media Contact: [email protected]| [email protected]

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Conception Nurseries

Related Links

http://https://conceptionnurseries.com/

