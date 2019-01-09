Conceptual Communications Named 2018 Agency of the Year by the Public Relations Society of America - Greater Fort Lauderdale Chapter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 13, 2018, Fort Lauderdale-based Conceptual Communications was named 2018 Agency of the Year by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) - Greater Fort Lauderdale Chapter at the annual meeting and luncheon presented by Wizard Creations and sponsored by JM Enterprises. The Chapter's PR Wizard Awards recognize outstanding public relations firms and practitioners who have had significant impacts on both the profession and their community.

Conceptual Communications was nominated alongside two other Broward-based firms and Marketing Manager Amy Goldberg was nominated in the young professionals category.

"Being named the 2018 Agency of the Year is a true honor and we are thankful for our many clients who allow us to do the work we do each and every day," said Laurie Menekou Ernest-Jones, Owner of Conceptual Communications.

The Fort Lauderdale-based Conceptual Communications team has been quickly expanding and continuing to strengthen its roots in the South Florida community. Through monthly team building outings, the Conceptual Communications team often volunteers at various nonprofits by packing food boxes, participating in local community events like Job-A-Palooza, feeding the homeless, and more!

"As we continue to expand in 2019 with new employees and clients, our commitment to strengthening our community will also expand," said Ernest-Jones. "Social responsibility is at the core of all that we do – it is the fabric that binds us as a team."

Conceptual Communications is a full-service marketing and public relations firm that works with clients in the public, private and nonprofit sectors. To learn more, visit www.prbroward.com or call (954) 732-0754.

About the Public Relations Society of America

The Public Relations Society of America is the world's largest organization for PR professionals, with almost 32,000 members around the country. It aims to foster the professional development of its members through continuing education programs, scholarship opportunities and networking events. To learn more about PRSA and its Greater Fort Lauderdale Chapter, visit www.prsaftl.org.

About Conceptual Communications

Conceptual Communications is a full-service marketing and public relations firm that offers a fee-for-service model and transparent approach. Most recently named the "2018 Agency of the Year" by the Public Relations Society of America –Greater Fort Lauderdale Chapter, it is one of the fastest-growing firms in South Florida. Stay connected with Conceptual Communications on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn. For more information, visit www.prbroward.com.

CONTACT: Aimee Adler

(954) 732-0754 (or) aimee@conceptualpr.com

SOURCE Conceptual Communications

