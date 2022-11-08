Concern Worldwide US Celebrates Inaugural Boston Reception

Concern Worldwide hosted the Inaugural Boston Reception on October 27th at the University of Massachusetts Club.

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concern Worldwide hosted an evening of philanthropy as the organization celebrated its Inaugural Boston Reception.

During this debut event, prominent supporters and changemakers in the Boston area were invited to learn about Concern's rich history and humble beginnings, from a grassroots volunteer team in Ireland to a global humanitarian organization reaching 39 million people in 2021.

When Concern Worldwide was founded in 1968, we believed we could change the world. That mission has not changed. Concern Worldwide Boston Reception Colleen Kelly, CEO, Concern Worldwide US Colleen Kelly, CEO, Concern Worldwide US and Laoise Moore, Consul General of Ireland / Credit: Caley McGuane Marty Meehan, President of UMASS / Credit: Caley McGuane Counsel General of Ireland, Laoise Moore

Guests were welcomed to the program by Colleen Kelly, CEO of Concern Worldwide US, and to Concern's mission:

"Our mission is to end extreme poverty, whatever it takes. We work with the most vulnerable communities facing the toxic threat of conflict, climate and hunger. They are often the first to be forgotten. But not for Concern. As we respond to emergencies with immediate, lifesaving aid, our teams are also focused on building sustainable, community-driven programs."

Throughout the evening, guests heard from the Counsel General of Ireland, Laoise Moore, University of Massachusetts President, Marty Meehan, and Keynote Speaker, Kirk Prichard, Concern Worldwide US Vice President of Programs.

Guests learned how Concern remains committed to impacting the lives of the world's most vulnerable communities across 25 countries after the headlines of these emergencies fade. Through the video "We Still Believe," they heard Concern's story and watched a brief overview of the lifesaving work Concern's team of over 4,700 global staff does every day.

