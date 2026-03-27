Concerned Citizens for Natural Gas Safety Urges Immediate Action as NYC Local Law 157 Compliance Deadline Approaches

CHICAGO, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than a year remaining before enforcement begins, Concerned Citizens for Natural Gas Safety (CCNGS) is calling on property owners, managers, and housing stakeholders to accelerate preparations for compliance with New York City Local Law 157, which mandates the installation of natural gas alarms in residential buildings by January 1, 2027.

The organization warns that delayed action could result in compressed installation timelines to meet the compliance deadlines as demand intensifies across New York City's housing market.

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"Local Law 157 represents a major step forward in protecting residents from the dangers of undetected natural gas leaks," said Stacey McClenathan, a spokesperson for Concerned Citizens for Natural Gas Safety. "But compliance is not just about meeting a deadline, it's about making informed decisions that directly impact life safety."

New Requirements Signal Shift Toward In-Home Gas Detection

Local Law 157 requires natural gas alarms in:

Multi-family residential buildings (Class A and Class B)

Rental units

Certain private dwellings

The law also establishes ongoing responsibilities for property owners, including installation, maintenance, and replacement of alarms, as well as documentation of compliance.

Placement Guidance Reflects How Natural Gas Behaves

According to New York City guidance, gas alarms must be:

Installed no closer than 3 feet or further than 10 feet of gas-burning appliances

Mounted on the ceiling or high on the wall (within 12 inches of the ceiling)

Located in rooms where gas appliances are present

Because natural gas (methane) is lighter than air and rises, proper placement is essential for early detection.

"Where and how an alarm is installed can significantly impact its effectiveness," the spokesperson added. "Devices placed too low or outside of recommended zones may delay detection."

Property Owners Face Increased Accountability

Under the law, property owners and managers are responsible for:

Installing compliant alarms

Replacing alarms over time

Maintaining compliance records

Ensuring tenant safety

Industry observers note that these requirements elevate alarm selection from a routine purchase to a risk management and liability decision.

Experts Warn Against Low-Cost, Non-Compliant Devices

As the compliance deadline approaches, Concerned Citizens for Natural Gas Safety cautions that an influx of inferior natural gas alarms could leave occupants vulnerable to nuisance alarms or a defective gas leak detection device.

"Not all natural gas alarms are designed for real-world conditions," the spokesperson said. "Choosing an alarm based solely on price, without considering placement, detection capability, and certification can introduce risk rather than reduce it."

Key factors stakeholders should evaluate include:

Certification to recognized standards such as UL 1484

Compatibility with ceiling or high-wall installation requirements

Ability to detect methane leaks early enough to allow evacuation

Reliable power sources, with battery powered preferred

Clear, actionable alert systems, preferably voice alerts

Resistance to nuisance alarms

Manufacturer experience and accountability

Part of a Broader National Safety Movement

Local Law 157 reflects a growing national focus on layered safety strategies that combine infrastructure monitoring, appliance maintenance, and in-home detection.

"Natural gas is widely used and generally safe," the spokesperson said. "But when leaks go undetected, the consequences can be severe. Alarms inside the home provide a critical additional layer of protection."

Product Considerations for Compliance

While Concerned Citizens for Natural Gas Safety does not endorse specific manufacturers, the organization encourages stakeholders to evaluate products carefully against established safety criteria.

Some manufacturers, including DeNova Detect, offer natural gas alarms designed to align with modern safety expectations, including:

Long-life battery operation, such as a 10-year battery

Installation consistent with NYC placement guidance, and NFPA 715 installation guidelines

Voice alerts designed to guide occupants during emergencies

Technology focused on early methane detection

Stakeholders are advised to verify certifications, installation requirements, and performance characteristics when selecting products. DeNova Detect's distinguishing feature of voice alerts help occupants discern a natural gas leak with emergency instructions versus other household alarm beeps.

Media Contact: Concerned Citizens for Natural Gas Safety Kiely Kruse +1 708.267.4505 PreventNaturalGasDisasters.com Email: [email protected]

Concerned Citizens for Natural Gas Safety is a public awareness initiative dedicated to promoting education, advancing safety standards, and encouraging practical solutions to reduce the risks associated with natural gas in residential environments. The organization works to inform property owners, policymakers, and the public about best practices in detection, prevention, and response. www.preventnaturalgasdisasters.com

SOURCE Concerned Citizens for Natural Gas Safety