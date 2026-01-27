Concerned Clergy of Maryland: Open Letter to Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson

BALTIMORE and WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As concerned clergy from across the State of Maryland, we are writing to urge you to support redistricting efforts in our state to respond to the unprecedented attacks on our democracy. Marylanders of all backgrounds are deeply concerned about threats to the rule of law, the deterioration of our economy, and the undermining of our human rights that we are witnessing on our national level.

Recently, you responded to a reporter, "While I appreciate the thoughts and advice of top Democrats, the Senate will continue focusing on the most pressing issues for Marylanders, including dealing with the budget, healthcare and energy costs." You continued further to say, "That's what's keeping Marylanders up at night, and that's what we have a responsibility and obligation to focus on, and that's where the Maryland Senate's going to place our time."

We are united in our conviction that the policy priorities you enumerate are inseparable from the national crisis we are facing. Maryland's economy is tied to the welfare of our nation, and we cannot afford to ignore the measures being taken nationally to bypass the will of Marylanders. Our nation is facing an existential threat, and we cannot sit idly by, passively decrying what is happening in our country. This is a moral imperative and we must act now. Failure to do so will harm Maryland's economy, threaten our democratic freedoms, and cede the power of the people to the power of a person.

We urge you to join efforts to protect Maryland from these attacks by supporting proposals to explore redistricting options in our state.

Bishop Donté Hickman, Pastor

Southern Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)

Rev. Delman Coates, Ph.D., Pastor

Mt. Ennon Baptist Church (Clinton, MD)

Rev. Jimmy Baldwin, Sr., Pastor

Shiloh Christian Community Church (Baltimore, MD)

Bishop Sean Bell, Pastor

Greater Paradise Christian Church (Baltimore, MD)

Bishop Edwon Brown, Pastor

Refuge Baptist Assembly (Suitland, MD)

Bishop John Bryant, Retired Senior Bishop

African Methodist Episcopal Church (Baltimore, MD)

Rev. Regina Clay, Pastor

LifeChange A.M.E. Church (Columbia, MD)

Rev. Patrick Claybon, Ph.D., Pastor

Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church (Baltimore, MD)

Bishop Dwayne Debnam, Pastor

Morningstar Baptist Church (Woodlawn, MD)

Rev. Dr. Henry Davis, Pastor

First Baptist Church of Highland Park (Landover, MD)

Rev. Richard Dickens, Pastor

New Metropolitan Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)

Rev. Robbie Davis, Pastor

Celebration Church of Columbia (Columbia, MD)

Bishop Leroy Dyett, Pastor

Temple of Prayer and Praise (Baltimore, MD)

Rev. Dr. Tamara England, Pastor

Pleasant Hope Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)

Rev. Dr. Kevin English, Pastor

Open Bible Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD); President, Ministers Conference of Baltimore & Vicinity

Rev. Ayanna Franklin, Pastor

Ray of Hope Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)

Rev. Dr. Darryl Gould, Pastor

Gillis Memorial Christian Community Church (Baltimore, MD)

Rev. Dr. Alvin Gwynn, Jr., Pastor

Leadenhall Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)

Rev. Tommie Jenkins, Jr., Pastor

St. John Christian Community Church (Baltimore, MD)

Rev. Reginald Johson, Pastor

Cornerstone Church of Christ (Baltimore, MD)

Bishop Anthony Maclin, Pastor

The Sanctuary at Kingdom Square (Upper Marlboro, MD)

Rev. Dr. Gregory Maddox, Pastor

Faith Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD); President, Maryland State Baptist Convention

Bishop Michael McCullough, Pastor

Community Church Outreach Center (Baltimore, MD)

Rev. Anthony Moore, Pastor

Carolina Missionary Baptist Church (Fort Washington, MD)

Rev. Dr. George Parks, Pastor

Metropolitan Baptist Church (Largo, MD)

Bishop Dennis Proctor

African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church

Bishop Frank M. Reid, III, Retired Bishop

African Methodist Episcopal Church (Baltimore, MD)

Bishop Guy Robinson, Pastor

Tabernacle of the Lord (Baltimore, MD)

Rev. John Robinson, Pastor

Spirit of Christ Baptist Church (Forestville, MD)

Bishop Kenneth Robinson, Pastor

Dreamlife Worship Center (Randallstown, MD)

Rev. Terrance Rogers, Pastor

Gethsemane Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)

Rev. Dr. Stephen Russell, Pastor

Calvary Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)

Bishop Billy Stanfield, Pastor

Impact Church (Randallstown, MD)

Rev. Tyrone Thomas, Pastor

Charity Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)

Rev. Stephen Smith, Pastor

Mt. Moriah Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)

Bishop Jerome Stokes, Pastor

The Church of the Redeemed of the Lord (Baltimore, MD)

Rev. Dr. Robert Turner, Pastor

St. John Baptist Church (Columbia, MD)

Bishop Lanier Twyman, Sr., Pastor

St. Stephen Baptist Church (Temple Hills, MD)

Rev. Dr. Clifton Urquhuart, Pastor

Fulton Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)

Bishop Lisa Weah, Pastor

New Bethlehem Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)

SOURCE Concerned Clergy of Maryland