Concerned Clergy of Maryland: Open Letter to Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson
News provided byConcerned Clergy of Maryland
Jan 27, 2026, 10:00 ET
BALTIMORE and WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As concerned clergy from across the State of Maryland, we are writing to urge you to support redistricting efforts in our state to respond to the unprecedented attacks on our democracy. Marylanders of all backgrounds are deeply concerned about threats to the rule of law, the deterioration of our economy, and the undermining of our human rights that we are witnessing on our national level.
Recently, you responded to a reporter, "While I appreciate the thoughts and advice of top Democrats, the Senate will continue focusing on the most pressing issues for Marylanders, including dealing with the budget, healthcare and energy costs." You continued further to say, "That's what's keeping Marylanders up at night, and that's what we have a responsibility and obligation to focus on, and that's where the Maryland Senate's going to place our time."
We are united in our conviction that the policy priorities you enumerate are inseparable from the national crisis we are facing. Maryland's economy is tied to the welfare of our nation, and we cannot afford to ignore the measures being taken nationally to bypass the will of Marylanders. Our nation is facing an existential threat, and we cannot sit idly by, passively decrying what is happening in our country. This is a moral imperative and we must act now. Failure to do so will harm Maryland's economy, threaten our democratic freedoms, and cede the power of the people to the power of a person.
We urge you to join efforts to protect Maryland from these attacks by supporting proposals to explore redistricting options in our state.
Bishop Donté Hickman, Pastor
Southern Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)
Rev. Delman Coates, Ph.D., Pastor
Mt. Ennon Baptist Church (Clinton, MD)
Rev. Jimmy Baldwin, Sr., Pastor
Shiloh Christian Community Church (Baltimore, MD)
Bishop Sean Bell, Pastor
Greater Paradise Christian Church (Baltimore, MD)
Bishop Edwon Brown, Pastor
Refuge Baptist Assembly (Suitland, MD)
Bishop John Bryant, Retired Senior Bishop
African Methodist Episcopal Church (Baltimore, MD)
Rev. Regina Clay, Pastor
LifeChange A.M.E. Church (Columbia, MD)
Rev. Patrick Claybon, Ph.D., Pastor
Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church (Baltimore, MD)
Bishop Dwayne Debnam, Pastor
Morningstar Baptist Church (Woodlawn, MD)
Rev. Dr. Henry Davis, Pastor
First Baptist Church of Highland Park (Landover, MD)
Rev. Richard Dickens, Pastor
New Metropolitan Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)
Rev. Robbie Davis, Pastor
Celebration Church of Columbia (Columbia, MD)
Bishop Leroy Dyett, Pastor
Temple of Prayer and Praise (Baltimore, MD)
Rev. Dr. Tamara England, Pastor
Pleasant Hope Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)
Rev. Dr. Kevin English, Pastor
Open Bible Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD); President, Ministers Conference of Baltimore & Vicinity
Rev. Ayanna Franklin, Pastor
Ray of Hope Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)
Rev. Dr. Darryl Gould, Pastor
Gillis Memorial Christian Community Church (Baltimore, MD)
Rev. Dr. Alvin Gwynn, Jr., Pastor
Leadenhall Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)
Rev. Tommie Jenkins, Jr., Pastor
St. John Christian Community Church (Baltimore, MD)
Rev. Reginald Johson, Pastor
Cornerstone Church of Christ (Baltimore, MD)
Bishop Anthony Maclin, Pastor
The Sanctuary at Kingdom Square (Upper Marlboro, MD)
Rev. Dr. Gregory Maddox, Pastor
Faith Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD); President, Maryland State Baptist Convention
Bishop Michael McCullough, Pastor
Community Church Outreach Center (Baltimore, MD)
Rev. Anthony Moore, Pastor
Carolina Missionary Baptist Church (Fort Washington, MD)
Rev. Dr. George Parks, Pastor
Metropolitan Baptist Church (Largo, MD)
Bishop Dennis Proctor
African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church
Bishop Frank M. Reid, III, Retired Bishop
African Methodist Episcopal Church (Baltimore, MD)
Bishop Guy Robinson, Pastor
Tabernacle of the Lord (Baltimore, MD)
Rev. John Robinson, Pastor
Spirit of Christ Baptist Church (Forestville, MD)
Bishop Kenneth Robinson, Pastor
Dreamlife Worship Center (Randallstown, MD)
Rev. Terrance Rogers, Pastor
Gethsemane Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)
Rev. Dr. Stephen Russell, Pastor
Calvary Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)
Bishop Billy Stanfield, Pastor
Impact Church (Randallstown, MD)
Rev. Tyrone Thomas, Pastor
Charity Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)
Rev. Stephen Smith, Pastor
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)
Bishop Jerome Stokes, Pastor
The Church of the Redeemed of the Lord (Baltimore, MD)
Rev. Dr. Robert Turner, Pastor
St. John Baptist Church (Columbia, MD)
Bishop Lanier Twyman, Sr., Pastor
St. Stephen Baptist Church (Temple Hills, MD)
Rev. Dr. Clifton Urquhuart, Pastor
Fulton Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)
Bishop Lisa Weah, Pastor
New Bethlehem Baptist Church (Baltimore, MD)
