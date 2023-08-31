Concerned Shareholder and Former CEO Rob Shafir Issues Letter to Sculptor Capital Management's Special Committee Regarding Process Concerns and Opposition to the Rithm Capital Transaction

News provided by

Concerned Shareholder and Former CEO Rob Shafir

31 Aug, 2023, 18:15 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Shafir, who owns an approximately 6.2% equity stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU), today released an open letter to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors.

Special Committee members,

I am the former Chief Executive Officer of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. ("Sculptor" or the "Company") and one of the Company's largest shareholders, owning 6.2% of the Class A common stock. I have remained a large shareholder for years because I believe in Sculptor's long-term value creation potential. However, I recently concluded that it is the right time for the Company to be sold. My interests are fully aligned with all common shareholders, as I own only publicly traded shares and have no tax receivable agreement or other arrangements different from the public shareholders.

Your fiduciary duties require you to maximize value for Sculptor's shareholders. $12.76 with committed financing is clearly superior to $11.15. It is not credible that Bidder J – publicly reported to be comprised of leading investors such as Boaz Weinstein, Jeff Yass, Bill Ackman and Marc Lasry – would not be acceptable to limited partners, especially at the 50.1% threshold publicly reported as compared to the 85% in the deal with Rithm Capital Corp. ("Rithm"). It is also not credible to maintain the position that this group does not have the funds and resources to complete this transaction. I therefore will not be supporting your proposed sale to Rithm.

Sincerely,
Rob Shafir

Contact: 
Rob Shafir 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Concerned Shareholder and Former CEO Rob Shafir

