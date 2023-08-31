Concerned Shareholder and Former CEO Rob Shafir Issues Letter to Sculptor Capital Management's Special Committee Regarding Process Concerns and Opposition to the Rithm Capital Transaction

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Shafir, who owns an approximately 6.2% equity stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU), today released an open letter to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors.

Special Committee members,

I am the former Chief Executive Officer of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. ("Sculptor" or the "Company") and one of the Company's largest shareholders, owning 6.2% of the Class A common stock. I have remained a large shareholder for years because I believe in Sculptor's long-term value creation potential. However, I recently concluded that it is the right time for the Company to be sold. My interests are fully aligned with all common shareholders, as I own only publicly traded shares and have no tax receivable agreement or other arrangements different from the public shareholders.

Your fiduciary duties require you to maximize value for Sculptor's shareholders. $12.76 with committed financing is clearly superior to $11.15. It is not credible that Bidder J – publicly reported to be comprised of leading investors such as Boaz Weinstein, Jeff Yass, Bill Ackman and Marc Lasry – would not be acceptable to limited partners, especially at the 50.1% threshold publicly reported as compared to the 85% in the deal with Rithm Capital Corp. ("Rithm"). It is also not credible to maintain the position that this group does not have the funds and resources to complete this transaction. I therefore will not be supporting your proposed sale to Rithm.

Sincerely,

Rob Shafir

