Concern's Cecile Currier Recognized for Her Significant Contributions to Increasing Mental Health Awareness and Accessibility

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum for Mental Health is the largest private nonprofit provider of adult mental health services in Santa Clara County. Since 1997, Momentum has helped individuals achieve mental and emotional health, and discover and reach their potential in life.

For the past 22 years, Momentum has honored select individuals whose work and contributions help to support these goals with Momentum's Shining Stars of Excellence award. 2019 award recipients include Ms. Currier and Meekyung Han, Professor, School of Social Work at San Jose State University.

"Cecile has long been an advocate for improving access to care, particularly in underserved populations. Her collaboration with local partners to launch and support El Camino Health's Community Health Initiatives have been invaluable to supporting mental wellness and improving the health status for many within our community who would otherwise go without necessary care. We can't imagine a more worthy recipient for this honor and are proud to have Cecile in the El Camino family." – Jim Griffith, COO, El Camino Health

Cecile is dedicated to addressing Social Determinants of Health to improve health equity and culturally-appropriate care access. This has informed many innovations during her 30+ years with El Camino Health and Concern, including launching Luma™, a proprietary digital front door to Concern's evidence-based behavioral health platform.

Luma removes stigma and barriers that typically deter those in need of care through a private, simplified, secure digital intake. Users engage services on their own terms, easily finding a curated selection of resources—like topical multi-media content, digital therapeutics, and a list of premier counselors—to best serve their needs in the moment.

