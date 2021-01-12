Concert Genetics Launches Preferred Laboratory Network

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to advance transparency and efficiency in precision medicine, Concert Genetics today announced the launch of a preferred network of genetic testing laboratories. Invitae, PreventionGenetics, and GeneDx Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company, are the first to be accepted into the network, having met the rigorous requirements for quality, service and billing integrity.

"Precision medicine has the potential to improve human health and lower the cost of care, and effective relationships between genetic laboratories and health plans are essential for delivering on this promise," said Rob Metcalf, CEO of Concert Genetics. "Today, administrative challenges and confusion stifle productive collaboration between health plans and leading laboratories. Patients pay the price, in both quality and cost. This network is designed to change that."

By systematizing the collection and comparison of laboratory quality information, the Concert network brings transparency to a genetic testing market that lacks a clear means of distinguishing high-quality laboratories. All labs participating in the network submit detailed lab quality information, which Concert quantifies and uses to determine eligibility.

The preferred laboratory network also streamlines the administrative coordination between plans and labs by clarifying the correct coding and coverage policy for tens of thousands of genetic tests. This is especially important given widespread coding variability,1 high denial rates, and growing use of costly interventions such as prior authorization.

"By ensuring accurate and efficient processes in the midst of a complex and rapidly expanding market of genetic tests, this network reduces the administrative burdens that so often arise on the back-end with genetic testing, including denials, appeals, escalations and manual reviews," said Metcalf. "Health plans, laboratories, and, most importantly, patients, each benefit from clarity."

Invitae, PreventionGenetics, and GeneDx, the first three laboratories to join the Concert network, are widely recognized leaders in the space.

Available for health plans today, the preferred genetic laboratory network is the newest component in the Concert Genetics Benefit Program, an end-to-end genetic testing solution. The program also includes reimbursement policy, medical policy, payment integrity solutions (e.g., claim edits), and analytics, all powered by a sophisticated technology platform. More information about the Genetics Benefit Program can be found here: www.concertgenetics.com/genetics-benefit-program .

About Concert Genetics

Concert Genetics is a software and managed services company that promotes health by providing the digital infrastructure for reliable and efficient management of genetic testing and precision medicine. Concert's genetic testing management capabilities leverage a proprietary database of the U.S. clinical genetic testing market, market-leading expertise, and a technology platform that supports genetic test ordering, resulting, coding, coverage, and payment integrity. Learn more at www.concertgenetics.com .

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation is a leading medical genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

About PreventionGenetics

Founded in 2004 and located in Marshfield, Wisconsin, PreventionGenetics is a CLIA and ISO 15189:2012 accredited laboratory. PreventionGenetics delivers clinical genetic testing of the highest quality at fair prices with exemplary service to people around the world.

PreventionGenetics provides tests for nearly all clinically relevant genes. These tests include our powerful and comprehensive whole genome sequencing test, PGnome® and whole exome sequencing test, PGxomeⓇ . PreventionGenetics also offers DNA Banking ( PGDNABank ), a long-term storage of a person's DNA. DNA Banking is available direct-to-consumer.

About GeneDx, Inc.

GeneDx, Inc. is a global leader in genomics, providing testing to patients and their families from more than 55 countries. Led by its world-renowned whole exome sequencing program, GeneDx has an acknowledged expertise in rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders, as well as one of the broadest menus of sequencing services available among commercial laboratories. GeneDx offers a suite of additional genetic testing services, including diagnostic testing for hereditary cancers, cardiac, mitochondrial, neurological disorders, prenatal diagnostics and targeted variant testing. GeneDx is a subsidiary of BioReference Laboratories, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of OPKO Health, Inc. To learn more, please visit www.genedx.com.

