Concert Golf Partners Acquires TPC Jasna Polana

Jasna Polana, (pronounced "YAZ-na Pol AH-na"), a Polish phrase that translates to "bright meadow," is a 222-acre, upscale private golf club and mansion. Opened in 1998, the Club is currently a licensed and operated property of the TPC Network operated by the PGA TOUR, and features an 18-hole golf course designed by World Golf Hall of Fame Member Gary Player. Jasna Polana is considered "one of the most coveted private club memberships" and "among the top private golf courses in New Jersey," according to Golfing Magazine. Player reportedly once described Jasna Polana as "the finest course of its type" in the world.

Based near Orlando, Concert Golf Partners has a willingness to spend to buy the very best clubs in the United States, and elevate the member experience through continuous re-investment and high-end service. Selected from a competitive pool of 20 bidders, Concert Golf was chosen by the Piasecka Johnson Family for its vision and mission to preserve and enhance the esteemed country club for years to come.

Jasna Polana joins Concert Golf as the 34th club in its portfolio, aligning with a prestigious portfolio of facilities, such as The Club at Pasadera (Monterey, California), Gaillardia Country Club (Oklahoma City), The Club at Longview (Charlotte), and The Club at Renaissance (Fort Myers, Florida).

Jasna Polana is a stunning American legacy property and a premier addition to the collection of private clubs in Concert Golf's portfolio. The 46,000 sq. ft. clubhouse was constructed in 1975 as a private residence for Barbara Piasecka Johnson and J. Seward Johnson Sr., a Johnson & Johnson heir. The mansion was designed by renowned architect Wallace Harrison, who also designed Rockefeller Center, Lincoln Center, and the United Nations Headquarters. No expense was spared in creating this grand, yet unique mansion, which was designed to accommodate the famed Piasecka-Johnson art collection. At the time of its construction, it was one of America's most expensive private residences.

Since becoming a private club in 1998, Fortune 500 company leaders and captains of industry have joined Jasna Polana, given its tremendous prestige.

"Jasna Polana will be an exceptional addition to Concert Golf Partners as the company continues to elevate its portfolio of premier, private golf clubs, and provides a unique opportunity to foster the progress and prosperity of the Princeton community," said José Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Clearlake Capital, a member of Concert Golf's Board of Directors, and a prominent Princeton University alum.

In 2020, Feliciano, with his wife Kwanza Jones, gifted $20 million to nearby Princeton University to build two dormitory buildings, contributing to the University's efforts in increasing the undergraduate student body by about 10 percent. "We are humbled to invest in a Club with such a rich history, situated within a community that has profoundly shaped my life. We look forward to contributing to the continued legacy and growth of the club, and the vibrant community it supports," said Feliciano.

The Piasecka Johnson heirs conducted a worldwide search for a new steward of Jasna Polana over the past decade with the help of Cushman & Wakefield, and it became clear that Concert Golf was the right choice to preserve the Club.

"We sought a new owner who would not only maintain the Club but also elevate it for our members. Concert Golf clearly demonstrated a strong commitment to preserving the storied traditions and history of Jasna Polana," said Christopher Piasecki, President of Jasna Polana Golf Club. "Their vision aligns with our dedication to providing an exceptional experience for our members, ensuring that Jasna Polana continues its legacy, and to thrive for generations to come."

After J. Seward Johnson passed away, Piasecka Johnson converted Jasna Polana into an exclusive private golf club, retained the PGA TOUR's TPC Network to manage the facility, and hired nine-time major champion Gary Player to design the 7,100-yard golf course in 1998. The course boasts a 75.0 rating and a slope of 145. Additionally, the club offers a 3.5-acre practice facility featuring a 60,000 sq. ft. practice tee, four putting greens and practice bunkers.

The property today also includes event spaces, a tennis court, gardens featuring a reflecting pool, and two private lodges with 16 bedrooms for overnight accommodations. More than 100 works of rare fine art will remain on the property. Concert plans to invest $3 million in amenities at Jasna Polana to enhance and complement the existing infrastructure, clubhouse, and golf course.

"Jasna Polana boasts an immense history, from its ties to the Piasecka Johnson family to its role in professional golf as a past host of the PGA TOUR Champions and the classic Wonderful World of Golf match between Tom Watson and Hal Sutton," said Jordan Peace, Senior VP of Corporate Development at Concert Golf. "We are extremely selective about the clubs we add to our portfolio, and we are honored to be the new stewards of this world-class club. Our mission is to preserve and enhance great private clubs, while honoring their culture and traditions in new and exciting ways."

"With its rich history and status as a community staple in Princeton, Jasna Polana garnered significant interest, an exceptional 20 offers, despite current capital market conditions," said Andy Merin, Cushman & Wakefield Executive Vice Chairman. "We conducted a thorough sales process that resulted in a strong response from a variety of investors, reflecting the unique value and appeal of this property."

About Concert Golf Partners

Concert Golf Partners features a boutique portfolio of 34 upscale private golf and country clubs nationwide, with a focus on preserving the unique culture, identity, and traditions at each of our clubs. We achieve this through consistent annual capital investment aimed at enhancing amenities, service levels and the overall member experience, while building and maintaining a thriving club environment. Each club features both a strong membership base and financial position. Concert Golf Partners was founded in 2011 by Peter Nanula, former Founder and CEO of Arnold Palmer Golf Management, and Susan Dunnavant, Co-Founder and COO.

Based near Orlando, the company is an experienced and premier buyer of private clubs since its founding. Concert Golf's portfolio features a unique blend of iconic and select clubs, with courses designed by world-renowned golf architects, including Tom Fazio, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Arnold Palmer. With significant investment capital, Concert Golf strategically searches for both exclusive and up-and-coming private clubs to join our collection. This includes both formerly developer-owned clubs, such as The Club at Renaissance in Fort Myers, Florida, as well as long-time member-owned clubs, such as The Club at Pasadera in Monterey, California.

