Nanula moves into the Top 10

on Golf Inc.'s annual listing of the industry's most influential people

The ranking is a testimonial to the strategic growth

of Concert Golf Partners

LAKE MARY, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf Inc. magazine has once again named Concert Golf Partners CEO Peter Nanula to its "Most Powerful People in Golf" list.

The magazine cited Concert Golf's growth strategy that is both careful and selective. In fact, Concert Golf just announced its 31st and 32nd acquisitions , after entering the Texas market in November by purchasing both Northgate Country Club and Walden on Lake Conroe Golf Club near Houston. The company is also under contract with additional club owners who recently selected Concert Golf as their chosen successor.

Concert Golf Partners CEO Peter Nanula named to Top 10 of Golf Inc.’s "Most Powerful People in Golf." The ranking is a testimonial to the strategic growth of Concert Golf Partners.

Nanula was named 10th on Golf Inc.'s latest list, just two spots behind Tiger Woods.

Golf Inc. wrote in its November/December issue: "The recent rise in acquisitions is due to Clearlake Capital Group L.P.'s investment in April 2022. As a result of the investment, Nanula has $250 million in long-term equity capital, which can be used to invest in and upgrade large-scale private clubs, particularly those located in large metro areas."

As CEO of Concert Golf Partners, Nanula leads the boutique owner-operator of upscale private golf and country clubs. For each club added to its portfolio, Concert Golf Partners has gradually increased membership rosters, invested in new capital improvements, and improved levels of service and course conditions. Its facilities operate profitably, as they generate significant cash flow each year to fund additional capital projects in the future.

Golf Inc. praised Concert Golf's strategic approach: "Although the private club market has changed, Nanula's acquisition strategy hasn't. In fact, his original intention [of acquiring 10 private clubs] was a modest goal—looking back, that is."



"This honor from Golf Inc. speaks to the rapidly growing influence, prominence and respect of Concert Golf Partners across the golf industry," said Nanula. "This is a testament to our impressive team and how we are committed to preserving and enhancing premier private country clubs across America each and every day. As we continue to expand our club portfolio strategically, we're excited about our many future growth opportunities that continue to emerge nationwide."

Prior to co-founding Concert Golf Partners in 2011 with COO Susan Dunnavant, Nanula acquired Arnold Palmer Golf Management, where as CEO he converted the prominent management company into a leading owner-operator of 30 golf courses and country clubs with 2,000 employees (1993-2000). He was also a Principal at Warburg Pincus, a leading investment firm, and was previously a lawyer at O'Melveny & Myers. He earned AB and JD degrees from Harvard.

Headquartered near Orlando in Lake Mary, Fla., Concert Golf's mission is to preserve private clubs by investing capital to enhance amenities, service levels and the overall member experience, in order to build and maintain a thriving club environment for our members.

Golf Inc. magazine is the world's only magazine for golf course developers, owners and management company executives. It caters to the largest operators, and the highest-end resorts, golf communities and developers.

For more information on Concert Golf, visit concertgolfpartners.com .

About Concert Golf

Concert Golf Partners is a boutique owner-operator of top private golf and country clubs, formed in 2011 by Peter Nanula, Founder and CEO of Arnold Palmer Golf Management in the 1990s, and Co-Founder and COO, Susan Dunnavant. Concert Golf has amassed $250 million of patient, long-term equity capital to invest in private clubs. Concert Golf is unique for its track record of preserving the identity and traditions of historic clubs. Concert Golf's boutique collection of upscale clubs now numbers 32 nationally, including both formerly developer-owned clubs such as The Club at Longview in Charlotte, N.C. and The Club at Renaissance in Ft. Myers, Fla., as well as longtime member-owned clubs such as White Manor Country Club in Philadelphia, Pa., and The Muttontown Club on Long Island, N.Y.

Media Contact

Michael Abramowitz

Concert Golf Partners Media Consultant

[email protected]

SOURCE Concert Golf Partners