Concert Golf Partners Names Charles Bracher as Chief Financial Officer

RUTHERFORD, Calif. and LAKE MARY, Fla. , March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concert Golf Partners has named Charles Bracher as its new Chief Financial Officer, where he will lead the Company's finance, technology, and human resources functions, as Concert Golf continues its growth trajectory.

Bracher brings over 25 years of finance experience in the consumer, retail and hospitality sectors. Since 2012, he has served as EVP, Chief Financial Officer for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., a $4 billion publicly traded discount grocery store chain where he oversaw all finance, accounting, investor relations, internal audit and risk management activities.

Prior to that, Bracher was CFO at Bare Escentuals, Inc., a high-growth cosmetics and skincare company that was publicly traded prior to being sold for $1.7 billion.

Earlier in his career, he served in finance roles at Goldman Sachs and Arnold Palmer Golf Management, where he worked with the eventual founders of Concert Golf, CEO Peter Nanula and COO Susan Dunnavant.

"Susan and I have known Charles since the late 1990s," stated Nanula. "He brings a career's worth of experience to us from building consumer businesses, working with private equity investors and completing an IPO. He knows the challenges facing larger companies as they continue to grow, from IT and HR, to purchasing and planning. Now, after 25 years, we've truly come full circle, as we welcome Charles to the Concert Golf leadership team."

"I am thrilled to be joining Concert Golf Partners to help grow the business and support our mission of delivering great experiences to our private club members," said Bracher. "I look forward to working with Peter, Susan and the entire Concert Golf team, as we build upon our solid foundation and pursue the significant growth opportunity ahead of us."

Bracher graduated with honors from the Walter A. Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. He resides in the Napa Valley with his family.

About Concert Golf Partners:

Concert Golf Partners is a boutique owner-operator of top private golf and country clubs. Formed in 2011 by Peter Nanula, Founder and CEO of Arnold Palmer Golf Management in the 1990s, and Co-Founder and COO, Susan Dunnavant, Concert Golf has amassed $250 million of patient, long-term equity capital to invest in private clubs. Concert Golf is unique for its track record of preserving the identity and traditions of historic clubs. Concert Golf's boutique collection of upscale clubs now numbers 33 nationally, including both formerly developer-owned clubs, such as The Club at Longview in Charlotte, N.C. and The Club at Renaissance in Ft. Myers, Fla., as well as longtime member-owned clubs such as White Manor Country Club in Philadelphia, Pa., The Muttontown Club on Long Island, N.Y., and The Club at Pasadera in Monterey, Calif.

