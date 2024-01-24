ConcertAI Adds Healthtech Leader as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Digital Trial Solutions

Ryan Kennedy brings over 20 years' experience leading technical innovation in the clinical research industry

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI, the leader in oncology predictive and generative AI SaaS Solutions and Real-World Data for healthcare and life sciences, today announced that Ryan Kennedy has joined the company as Senior Vice President and General Manager of ConcertAI's Digital Trial Solutions™ (DTS) offering.

Ryan brings over two decades of oncology clinical trials and clinical development industry experience in trial management and SaaS solutions. He will lead the DTS business' Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Suite, which is comprised of the Clinical Trial Optimization™ solution, DTS Patient-to-trial matching, and DTS Full eCRF automations. Each of these solutions utilize the capabilities in ConcertAI's CARA™ Predictive and Generative AI platform. Ryan will oversee the development, deployment, and support of all DTS products.

"Oncology clinical development is a pursuit of passion and urgency – the unmet medical needs of cancer patients are our singular motivation. Also, oncology has very unique clinical development requirements – both on the research site side and for the biopharma innovators. Our DTS products have fundamentally changed the way that clinical trials are being run, from the design phase all the way through enrollment and execution," said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI. "Ryan started his career focused on the patient and directly running clinical trials – that was the number one criterion we had for this leadership role. Combined with his SaaS technology expertise, he is uniquely well-suited to ensure our research provider and biopharma sponsor partners have the most advanced technologies to transform the research experience and the time and costs of the end-to-end process."

Ryan began his career as an oncology trial manager and was most recently Global VP of Product and Technology, Clinical Trial Planning and Operations, at Oracle, where he oversaw the creation of Oracle's next-generation cloud solutions for the life sciences and healthcare industries. Prior to that, he held product leadership roles at ERT (now Clario) and THREAD Research.

"By starting my career managing studies and enrolling patients at The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's Hillman Cancer Center, an NCI Cancer Center, I directly experienced the challenges clinical staff face managing patients, protocols, and technology," said Ryan. "I am thrilled to join the ConcertAI team to help bring truly life-changing solutions to our sites, networks, and customers. It is time for clinical trials and standards of care to merge into optimal care for patients and their families."

Ryan holds a bachelor's degree in philosophy and psychology from Allegheny College, and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh's Katz School of Business.

