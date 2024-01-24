ConcertAI Adds Healthtech Leader as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Digital Trial Solutions

News provided by

ConcertAI

24 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Ryan Kennedy brings over 20 years' experience leading technical innovation in the clinical research industry

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI, the leader in oncology predictive and generative AI SaaS Solutions and Real-World Data for healthcare and life sciences, today announced that Ryan Kennedy has joined the company as Senior Vice President and General Manager of ConcertAI's Digital Trial Solutions™ (DTS) offering.

Ryan brings over two decades of oncology clinical trials and clinical development industry experience in trial management and SaaS solutions. He will lead the DTS business' Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Suite, which is comprised of the Clinical Trial Optimization™ solution, DTS Patient-to-trial matching, and DTS Full eCRF automations. Each of these solutions utilize the capabilities in ConcertAI's CARA™ Predictive and Generative AI platform. Ryan will oversee the development, deployment, and support of all DTS products.

"Oncology clinical development is a pursuit of passion and urgency – the unmet medical needs of cancer patients are our singular motivation. Also, oncology has very unique clinical development requirements – both on the research site side and for the biopharma innovators. Our DTS products have fundamentally changed the way that clinical trials are being run, from the design phase all the way through enrollment and execution," said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI. "Ryan started his career focused on the patient and directly running clinical trials – that was the number one criterion we had for this leadership role.  Combined with his SaaS technology expertise, he is uniquely well-suited to ensure our research provider and biopharma sponsor partners have the most advanced technologies to transform the research experience and the time and costs of the end-to-end process." 

Ryan began his career as an oncology trial manager and was most recently Global VP of Product and Technology, Clinical Trial Planning and Operations, at Oracle, where he oversaw the creation of Oracle's next-generation cloud solutions for the life sciences and healthcare industries. Prior to that, he held product leadership roles at ERT (now Clario) and THREAD Research.

"By starting my career managing studies and enrolling patients at The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's Hillman Cancer Center, an NCI Cancer Center, I directly experienced the challenges clinical staff face managing patients, protocols, and technology," said Ryan. "I am thrilled to join the ConcertAI team to help bring truly life-changing solutions to our sites, networks, and customers. It is time for clinical trials and standards of care to merge into optimal care for patients and their families."

Ryan holds a bachelor's degree in philosophy and psychology from Allegheny College, and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh's Katz School of Business.  

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Predictive and Generative AI SaaS and Real-world Data research solutions and healthcare and life sciences. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through research-ready data, CARA™ AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. Serving over 1,900 clinical sites and 45 biomedical innovators ConcertAI companies and solutions are "Best in KLAS" and awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS recognition. CancerLinQ® is an Initiative of ConcertAI, providing oncology providers ASCO aligned automated QOPI quality solutions and SmartLinQ analytic services.  Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, ConcertAI has offices in Philadelphia, Frankfurt, Raleigh-Durham, and Tokyo. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com.

Media Contact: Megan Duero, [email protected]

SOURCE ConcertAI

Also from this source

ConcertAI Highlights 2024 Partnerships, Strategy, Business Results, and AI Roadmap at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ConcertAI, the leader in oncology predictive and generative AI SaaS and Real-World Data (RWD) Solutions for healthcare and life sciences, today...

ConcertAI and Caris Life Sciences Announce Strategic Agreement with AbbVie to Accelerate Oncology Pipeline and Clinical Trials

ConcertAI and Caris Life Sciences (Caris) announced a multi-year partnership to support AbbVie's precision medicine-driven research and development...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.